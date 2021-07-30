Recipe of the day: the garlic lovers burger

If you are a fan of burgers and tend to add a little more garlic than necessary to your every day meals, then this flavourful and delicious garlic lovers burger is for you.
This burger is jam packed with a juicy and tasty patty, creamy cheese sauce, and a yummy garlic sauce for topping.
The ingredients needed to create this amazing burger recipe should already be in your kitchen’s pantry, but if there is anything which you do not have, you will be sure to find at your nearest local grocery store.
Garlic lovers burger
Ingredients
- 450 grams of ground beef
- 2 tablespoons of garlic powder
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
- 1 cup of whole milk
- 28 grams of cream cheese
- 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella
- 1/4 cup of freshly grated Parmesan
- 4 burger buns
- 2 tablespoons of melted butter
- 1 clove garlic, halved
- 2 cups of loosely packed rocket
Instructions
- Form beef into 4 equally sized patties and season all over with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
- Make garlic sauce: in a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic, and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add flour and cook until no longer raw, 1 to 2 minutes more. Add milk, bring up to a simmer, and cook until thickened slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. (It should be gravy-like in consistency!) Then add cream cheese and cheeses and stir until they have melted completely and mixture is smooth. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat.
- Prep buns: brush cut side of buns with butter and toast in a large skillet over medium heat until golden. Rub cut side of garlic clove on toasted buns.
- Heat a grill pan, large skillet, or grill over medium-high heat. Add burgers and grill until charred, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook until cooked to your liking, about 4 minutes more for medium.
- Build burgers: place a handful of arugula on bottom bun, then top with burger, cheese sauce, and top bun.