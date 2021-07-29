Recipe of the day: bangers and creamy mash potatoes

Lerato Maimela

Taking dinner old school with popular globally recognized dinner dishes will always keep you on the safest side. Tonight create this delicious bangers and creamy mash potatoes British dish which will be sure to leave yourself as well as the family going back for seconds.

Everything needed for this yummy and super easy dish should be available in your kitchen’s pantry and fridge, but if there are some ingredients which you do not have then you will be sure to find them at your nearest local grocery store.

Bangers and creamy mash potatoes

Bangers and creamy mash potatoes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

8 pork sausages (the best quality you can find)

small knob of butter

3 small onions, finely sliced

1 thyme sprig

1 bay leaf

pinch of sugar

1 heaped tsp plain flour

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 glass red wine

1 tablespoon soy sauce

400ml beef stock made with 1 stock shot or cube

1 kg potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

100ml whole milk or 50ml milk and 50ml cream

50g cold butter, diced

ALSO READ: 20-minute mince and mixed vegetables with comforting mash

Instructions