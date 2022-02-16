Recipe of the day: Old fashioned onion rings

Create these delicious old fashioned onion rings for yourself and the family, either for an afternoon snack or for a light dinner.
To make this recipe a more filling meal, you can prepare these onion rings as a side dish alongside some homemade chicken wings or chicken strips.
Old fashioned onion rings
Ingredients
- 1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk, or as needed
- ¾ cup dry bread crumbs
- seasoned salt to taste
- 1 quart oil for frying, or as needed
Method
- Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 185°C.
- Separate the onion slices into rings and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt.
- Dip the onion slices into the flour mixture until they are all coated and set aside. Whisk the egg and milk into the flour mixture using a fork. Dip the floured rings into the batter to coat, then place on a wire rack to drain until the batter stops dripping. The wire rack may be placed over a sheet of aluminium foil for easier clean up. Spread the bread crumbs out on a plate or shallow dish. Place rings one at a time into the crumbs, and scoop the crumbs up over the ring to coat. Give it a hard tap as you remove it from the crumbs. The coating should cling very well. Repeat with remaining rings.
- Deep fry the rings a few at a time for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove to paper towels to drain. Season with seasoning salt, and serve.
This recipe was found on allrecipe.com
Onion ring sauce
Ingredients
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- ½ tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon cajun seasoning
- ½ teaspoon sugar
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix until fully combined
- Store in the refrigerator.
This recipe was found on spendwithpennies.com