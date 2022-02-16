Recipe of the day: Old fashioned onion rings

Citizen Reporter

Create these delicious old fashioned onion rings for yourself and the family, either for an afternoon snack or for a light dinner.

To make this recipe a more filling meal, you can prepare these onion rings as a side dish alongside some homemade chicken wings or chicken strips.

Old fashioned onion rings

Ingredients

1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup milk, or as needed

¾ cup dry bread crumbs

seasoned salt to taste

1 quart oil for frying, or as needed

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Creamy chicken lasagna

Method

Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 185°C. Separate the onion slices into rings and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Dip the onion slices into the flour mixture until they are all coated and set aside. Whisk the egg and milk into the flour mixture using a fork. Dip the floured rings into the batter to coat, then place on a wire rack to drain until the batter stops dripping. The wire rack may be placed over a sheet of aluminium foil for easier clean up. Spread the bread crumbs out on a plate or shallow dish. Place rings one at a time into the crumbs, and scoop the crumbs up over the ring to coat. Give it a hard tap as you remove it from the crumbs. The coating should cling very well. Repeat with remaining rings. Deep fry the rings a few at a time for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove to paper towels to drain. Season with seasoning salt, and serve.

This recipe was found on allrecipe.com

Onion ring sauce

Zesty onion ring sauce. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

½ tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon cajun seasoning

½ teaspoon sugar

Method

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix until fully combined Store in the refrigerator.

This recipe was found on spendwithpennies.com