Recipe of the day: Creamy tuna pasta bake

This creamy tuna pasta bake is the perfect recipe to recreate if you are looking for a wholesome but quick and easy meal to end off your week.

If you are looking for a vegetarian option then you can leave out the tuna and still enjoy the yummy, creamy, and cheesy pasta bake your family will be sure to love.

Serve your delicious and creamy tuna pasta bake dish with your favourite fresh side salad for supper tonight.

Creamy tuna pasta bake

Creamy tuna pasta bake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

400g rigatoni pasta

3 tablespoon butter

1 onion – peeled and chopped finely

40g plain all purpose flour

600ml milk

250g strong cheddar, grated

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

320g canned tuna (albacore tuna if possible) – drained and flaked

330g canned sweetcorn, drained

150g frozen petit pois (peas)

chopped parsley to serve

Method

Heat oven to 180°C. Boil a large pan of water, add the pasta and cook for 10 minutes. Whilst the pasta is cooking, melt the butter in a saucepan, add in the onion and cook on low for 6 to 8 minutes until the onions are very soft. Turn up the heat to medium and stir in the flour. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly add the milk, using a whisk to stir (just stir, don’t whisk) it in. Once all the milk is incorporated, continue to heat whilst stirring until the sauce thickens. Then stir in ⅔ of the cheese until melted. Season with the salt and pepper. Drain the pasta and pour into a 20x30cm baking dish. Pour over the white sauce, then add the tuna, sweetcorn and petit pois. Mix together, then sprinkle the remaining cheese. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 mins until the cheese is golden brown. Top with a sprinkling of parsley before serving.

This recipe was found on kitchensanctuary.com