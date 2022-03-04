Citizen Reporter

Pasta is always a good idea!

This creamy pumpkin carbonara with pancetta and sage is the perfect warm and delectable pasta dish to enjoy at the end of the week.

Recipe of the day: Creamy pumpkin carbonara with pancetta and sage

Creamy pumpkin carbonara with pancetta and sage. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin purée

2 eggs room temperature

3 egg yolks room temperature

¼ cup cream

1 cup parmesan grated

sea salt and pepper *to season

500g spaghetti

½ cup sage leaves

100g pancetta thinly diced

1 garlic clove

olive oil

parmesan cheese grated *extra to serve

Instructions

Place the pumpkin purée, eggs, egg yolks, cream and parmesan into a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and whisk until combined. Set aside. Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Season with salt, add spaghetti and cook according to packet instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before draining. Set aside. Heat the olive oil in a frypan over medium heat. Carefully add the sage leaves and cook for 10 seconds or until crispy. Remove from pan and set aside. Return the frypan to low-medium heat. Add pancetta and cook for 4-5 minutes, add garlic clove and cook for another minute. Remove garlic clove and discard. Add drained spaghetti to the pancetta oil mixture and toss to coat, allowing the spaghetti to absorb the flavoured oil. Carefully pour the spaghetti, pancetta and oil into the bowl containing the creamy pumpkin sauce and quickly toss to combine. Add pasta water as required to create a luscious creamy sauce. To serve, place the spaghetti onto a serving platter and top with crispy sage leaves, a good grating of parmesan and a little black pepper.

This recipe was found on bestrecipes.co.au