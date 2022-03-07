Recipe of the day: Traditional South African tomato bredie

Tomato bredie is a traditional South African dish, with an old Cape name, that describes a dish that has meat and vegetables which have been stewed together with a rich, thick gravy.
Enjoy this yummy, meaty traditional dish with a starchy dish of your choice. If you find yourself left with a generous amount of gravy, then that can be enjoyed with a roti, or a slice or two of your favourite bread.
Tomato bredie
Ingredients
- 1.5 kg ‘stewing’ lamb
- 2 teaspoons crushed garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon chilli flakes optional
- 2 large onions finely sliced
- 50ml tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 4cm ginger fresh, chopped into matchstick-sized strips
- 4 whole black peppercorns
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 5 whole cloves
- 3 cardamom pods
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds crushed
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds crushed
- ½kg medium tomatoes chopped, you can use tinned
- 4 medium potatoes quartered, for the second day!
- Vegetable oil
- Water
Method
- Dry ‘roast’ the dry spices in a hot saucepan.
- Add a good dash of vegetable oil to the pan and sautee the onions.
- Add the ginger, garlic and chilli and cook for one minute.
- Pat dry the lamb. You can cook it with the onions etc, or separately until browned.
- Combine the above ingredients in a large pot or Dutch oven.
- Add about a cup of water and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add the tomato paste, tomatoes and sugar. Cook over low heat until the meat easily breaks apart. Add water, a little stock or some red wine to keep the mix moist.
- Cool slightly and then place in the refrigerator overnight.
- Reheat the stew slowly. Start cooking your rice after adding the potatoes to the pot.
- While some recipes present it as a ‘dry’ curry (as in the last photo), I think it’s better left with a decent amount of gravy. Perfect for mopping up with some roti.
