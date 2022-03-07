Recipe of the day: Traditional South African tomato bredie

Citizen Reporter

Tomato bredie is a traditional South African dish, with an old Cape name, that describes a dish that has meat and vegetables which have been stewed together with a rich, thick gravy.

Enjoy this yummy, meaty traditional dish with a starchy dish of your choice. If you find yourself left with a generous amount of gravy, then that can be enjoyed with a roti, or a slice or two of your favourite bread.

Tomato bredie

Traditional South African tomato bredie. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1.5 kg ‘stewing’ lamb

2 teaspoons crushed garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chilli flakes optional

2 large onions finely sliced

50ml tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

4cm ginger fresh, chopped into matchstick-sized strips

4 whole black peppercorns

1 cinnamon stick

5 whole cloves

3 cardamom pods

1 teaspoon cumin seeds crushed

1 teaspoon coriander seeds crushed

½kg medium tomatoes chopped, you can use tinned

4 medium potatoes quartered, for the second day!

Vegetable oil

Water

Method

Dry ‘roast’ the dry spices in a hot saucepan. Add a good dash of vegetable oil to the pan and sautee the onions. Add the ginger, garlic and chilli and cook for one minute. Pat dry the lamb. You can cook it with the onions etc, or separately until browned. Combine the above ingredients in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add about a cup of water and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the tomato paste, tomatoes and sugar. Cook over low heat until the meat easily breaks apart. Add water, a little stock or some red wine to keep the mix moist. Cool slightly and then place in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat the stew slowly. Start cooking your rice after adding the potatoes to the pot. While some recipes present it as a ‘dry’ curry (as in the last photo), I think it’s better left with a decent amount of gravy. Perfect for mopping up with some roti.

This recipe was found on grantourismotravels.com