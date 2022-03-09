Recipe of the day: Savoury mince-filled gem squash recipe

Citizen Reporter

If you’re in the mood for something other than a stew or lasagne, this savoury mince-filled gem squash recipe could become your new favourite.

Plus, it’s the perfect comfort meal for a cold and rainy evening.

Instead of serving your gem squash as a side dish with a protein, make an entire meal out of the gem squash by adding a savoury mince filling with white sauce and cheddar cheese to it.

If you are trying to eat less meat, you can substitute the mince with a canned sweetcorn filling and a sprinkling of cheese on the top.

Your family will love this delicious savoury mince-filled gem squash recipe:

Ingredients:

4 gem squashes, halved, pips removed and cooked

15ml oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 carrots, finely grated

500g lean mince

75ml tomato paste

125ml beef stock

15ml mixed herbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

30ml fresh parsley, chopped

To serve:

250ml White Sauce

125ml Cheddar, grated

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat the oil and fry the onion and garlic until soft. Add the carrots and mince and fry until cooked. Add the tomato paste, stock, mixed herbs and seasoning. Simmer over low heat until most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the parsley. Place the gem squashes in a baking dish and spoon the mince mixture into their cavities. Spoon the white sauce over and sprinkle with grated cheddar. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve them warm with a salad.

Hints and tips:

Break up the mince easily when frying it by using a whisk.

Place the gem squash halves upside down on a microwavable plate. Add 30ml water. Microwave on high for 12 – 15 minutes until cooked.

This recipe was found on lancewood.co.za.