Recipe of the day: Savoury mince-filled gem squash recipe

If you’re in the mood for something other than a stew or lasagne, this savoury mince-filled gem squash recipe could become your new favourite.
Plus, it’s the perfect comfort meal for a cold and rainy evening.
Instead of serving your gem squash as a side dish with a protein, make an entire meal out of the gem squash by adding a savoury mince filling with white sauce and cheddar cheese to it.
If you are trying to eat less meat, you can substitute the mince with a canned sweetcorn filling and a sprinkling of cheese on the top.
Your family will love this delicious savoury mince-filled gem squash recipe:
Ingredients:
- 4 gem squashes, halved, pips removed and cooked
- 15ml oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 carrots, finely grated
- 500g lean mince
- 75ml tomato paste
- 125ml beef stock
- 15ml mixed herbs
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 30ml fresh parsley, chopped
To serve:
- 250ml White Sauce
- 125ml Cheddar, grated
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat the oil and fry the onion and garlic until soft.
- Add the carrots and mince and fry until cooked.
- Add the tomato paste, stock, mixed herbs and seasoning. Simmer over low heat until most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the parsley.
- Place the gem squashes in a baking dish and spoon the mince mixture into their cavities.
- Spoon the white sauce over and sprinkle with grated cheddar.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Serve them warm with a salad.
Hints and tips:
- Break up the mince easily when frying it by using a whisk.
- Place the gem squash halves upside down on a microwavable plate. Add 30ml water. Microwave on high for 12 – 15 minutes until cooked.
This recipe was found on lancewood.co.za.