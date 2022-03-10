Recipe of the day: Easy traditional pumpkin fritters with caramel sauce

Citizen Reporter

If you’ve been craving foods from your childhood, these delicious traditional pumpkin fritters with caramel sauce will take you right back to your grandma’s Sunday lunch table.

The recipe is really easy and it won’t take you more than 30 minutes to make both the fritters and the delicious caramel sauce.

If your family has never had these delicious fritters before they’ll wonder why you are giving them dessert with their dinner in the middle of the week – that’s how delicious these traditional South African pumpkin fritters are.

You can serve your pumpkin fritters as a side dish with your favourite roast and some green beans.

Picture: Instagram / ebony_ivory_catering

How to make traditional pumpkin fritters

Ingredients:

For the pumpkin batter:

500 g pumpkin, steamed, drained and cooled

2 eggs, beaten

60g cake flour

1 heaped teaspoon baking powder

Salt, a pinch

Butter and oil, for frying

Method:

Mash the cooled, steamed pumpkin with a fork once. (I’m lazy so I buy the ready-cubed pumpkin in packets and steam it in the microwave according to package instructions). Add the beaten eggs and mix. Sift in the cake flour, baking powder and salt. Melt a little butter in a pan and add a little oil. When it starts sizzling, drop in heaped teaspoons of batter, making sure that they are nicely spaced apart, and fry each side until lightly browned. Remove from pan and drain on kitchen paper.

This recipe was found on taste.co.za.

Caramel sauce

Ingredients:

¾ cup sugar

1 cup cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tbsp butter

½ cup golden syrup

1 teaspoon sea salt flakes

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a medium saucepan and allow to cook over a medium heat for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is thick and glossy. Pour the syrup over the fritters and serve.

This recipe was found on simply-delicious-food.com.