Recipe of the day: Old school South African bunny chow

This mouthwatering bunny chow recipe is the perfect not so lazy, lazy meal to prepare at the end of the day after a super stressful and long week.

This delicious meal is jam-packed with a lot of Durban flavour, and has the perfect bread to meat ratio that will leave you and your loved ones licking your fingers as well as your lips.

Old school South African bunny chow

Delicious and meaty bunny chow with Durban flavour. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 loaf bread, white, unsliced, flat-topped

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

3 whole cardamom pods

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon fennel seed

⁄ teaspoon fennel seed 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon cumin seed

⁄ teaspoon cumin seed 1 ⁄ 2 cup oil

⁄ cup oil 1 onion, chopped

3 tablespoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

1 teaspoon hot ground pepper

2 teaspoons turmeric

2 tomatoes, medium, chopped

900g leg of lamb, in cubes (or beef)

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 teaspoons ground ginger

6 curry leaves

2 potatoes, large, in cubes

cilantro (optional)

Method

Fry all the ingredients listed under “Whole Spices” until the onion is glassy. Add the list called “Fine Spices”. Stir and fry until the spices stick to the bottom of the pot. If you have a good Teflon-coated pot, go and buy a cheap one first. Now add the tomatoes, and stir until everything sticking to the pot bottom comes loose. Add the meat, ginger, garlic and curry leaves. Simmer for half an hour or more, until the meat is almost tender, then add a little water and the potato cubes. Simmer until meat is tender. It should be the unsliced rectangular loaf with the flat top, known in South Africa as a “Government sandwich loaf”. You could cut the bread across into two, three or even four chunks, depending on how hungry the eaters will be. Whatever you decide, with a sharp knife cut out most of the soft white bread, leaving a thick wall and bottom. Keep the bread you removed. Ladle the curry into the hollows, and then put back the bread you removed on the top. You could use this bread to help eat the curry, as “this is ALWAYS eaten with the hands”. (Actually, any kind of curry goes into a bunny chow. It depends on the cook and your tastes!).

