Recipe of the day: Butter chicken macaroni and cheese

This creamy and delicious butter chicken mac ‘n cheese recipe is the perfect comfort dish to prepare and enjoy on this chilly and breezy day for yourself and your loved ones.

If you would like a vegetarian alternative to this yummy dish then you can remove the chicken and enjoy a creamy, yummy and flavourful macaroni and cheese dish.

If you are a part of the weight watchers club, then you can enjoy a small portion of this mouthwatering dish with a side of your favourite fresh salad.

Butter chicken macaroni and cheese

Butter chicken macaroni and cheese. Picture: Pinterest.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

2 ¼ cups chicken (300 g), chopped

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

For the sauce

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon plain flour

1 ¼ cups milk (300 ml)

¼ cup butter chicken sauce (50 g)

2 ¼ cups mozzarella cheese (250 g)

2 ½ cups cheddar cheese (250 g)

1 cup elbow pasta (200 g), cooked

1 cup mozzarella cheese (100 g), grafted

fresh coriander, to garnish

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat until melted. Add the chicken, salt, and pepper. Fry for about 5-8 minutes or until cooked through. Take out and set aside. Add the onion and fry for 2 minutes. Stir in the flour. Gradually whisk in the milk. Whisk in the butter chicken sauce. Whisk in the mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Once the cheese has melted into the mixture, stir in the chicken and elbow pasta. Sprinkle on some more cheese on top. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, until the cheese is brown and bubbling on top. Garnish with coriander. Serve and enjoy!

This recipe was found on tasty.co