Recipe of the day: Spatchcock butter chicken with bacon and corn potato salad

Have a braai this long weekend and invite your loved ones over to recreate and serve this delicious and flavourful spatchcock butter chicken which has been paired with a juicy pineapple salsa.

The bacon and corn potato salad has the perfect combination of sweetness from the corn, and crunchy saltiness from the delicious bacon.

Spatchcock butter chicken

Spatchcock butter chicken. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Salt and milled pepper

1.2kg chicken, spatchcocked

For the marinade

1 cup double-cream plain yoghurt

3 tablespoon butter chicken spice blend

¼ cup melted butter

1 sachet tomato paste

3 cloves garlic, chopped or grated

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Handful fresh curry leaves, stems discarded (optional)

For the basting

¼ cup melted butter

1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander or curry leaves (optional)

For the pineapple salsa

1 pineapple, peeled and cubed

½ red onion, diced

Handful cocktail tomatoes, quartered

1 green pepper, diced

Glug olive oil

Juice and grated peel of 1 lime or ½ lemon

Salt and milled pepper

Method

Season chicken and place in a deep dish. Combine marinade ingredients and pour over chicken, coating evenly. Marinate overnight (or at least 3-4 hours). Combine basting ingredients. Braai chicken over medium coals for 25-35 minutes, turning occasionally and basting with butter. Remove and place in a deep dish. Cover with a lid until ready to serve. This gently steams the chicken in its own heat, cooking it a little more without drying it out. Combine salsa ingredients. Serve chicken topped with pineapple salsa.

Bacon and corn potato salad

Bacon and corn potato salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

250g streaky bacon, chopped

2 mielies

1kg baby potatoes, boiled until tender, cooled

1 bunch spring onions, chopped

Handful parsley, chopped

1 bunch chives, snipped

Large handful rocket, for serving

For the dressing

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons tangy mayonnaise

2 tablespoons double cream yoghurt

1 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic, crushed

Pinch sugar

Salt and milled pepper

Method

Slow-fry bacon until crisp. Drain on kitchen paper. Braai mielies to blister. Remove corn from cobs. Halve potatoes and toss with corn. Add spring onions, parsley and chives. Whisk dressing ingredients together and drizzle over salad. Top salad with bacon and rocket and serve.

This recipe was provided by pnp.co.za