Recipe of the day: Spatchcock butter chicken with bacon and corn potato salad

Have a braai this long weekend and invite your loved ones over to recreate and serve this delicious and flavourful spatchcock butter chicken which has been paired with a juicy pineapple salsa.
The bacon and corn potato salad has the perfect combination of sweetness from the corn, and crunchy saltiness from the delicious bacon.
Spatchcock butter chicken
Ingredients
- Salt and milled pepper
- 1.2kg chicken, spatchcocked
For the marinade
- 1 cup double-cream plain yoghurt
- 3 tablespoon butter chicken spice blend
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 sachet tomato paste
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped or grated
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- Handful fresh curry leaves, stems discarded (optional)
For the basting
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander or curry leaves (optional)
For the pineapple salsa
- 1 pineapple, peeled and cubed
- ½ red onion, diced
- Handful cocktail tomatoes, quartered
- 1 green pepper, diced
- Glug olive oil
- Juice and grated peel of 1 lime or ½ lemon
- Salt and milled pepper
Method
- Season chicken and place in a deep dish.
- Combine marinade ingredients and pour over chicken, coating evenly.
- Marinate overnight (or at least 3-4 hours).
- Combine basting ingredients.
- Braai chicken over medium coals for 25-35 minutes, turning occasionally and basting with butter.
- Remove and place in a deep dish.
- Cover with a lid until ready to serve. This gently steams the chicken in its own heat, cooking it a little more without drying it out.
- Combine salsa ingredients.
- Serve chicken topped with pineapple salsa.
Bacon and corn potato salad
Ingredients
- 250g streaky bacon, chopped
- 2 mielies
- 1kg baby potatoes, boiled until tender, cooled
- 1 bunch spring onions, chopped
- Handful parsley, chopped
- 1 bunch chives, snipped
- Large handful rocket, for serving
For the dressing
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons tangy mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons double cream yoghurt
- 1 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Pinch sugar
- Salt and milled pepper
Method
- Slow-fry bacon until crisp. Drain on kitchen paper.
- Braai mielies to blister. Remove corn from cobs. Halve potatoes and toss with corn.
- Add spring onions, parsley and chives.
- Whisk dressing ingredients together and drizzle over salad.
- Top salad with bacon and rocket and serve.
This recipe was provided by pnp.co.za