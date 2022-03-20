Recipe of the day: Sticky toffee chocolate pudding

Citizen Reporter

This sticky toffee chocolate pudding is the perfect dessert to indulge in after your wholesome Sunday lunch and dinner.

If you love super sweet and rich desserts, then you should try adding a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream flavour to transform this yummy recipe.

Sticky toffee chocolate pudding

Sticky toffee chocolate pudding. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

200g pitted medjool dates

100g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for the dish

75g demerara sugar

75g dark brown soft sugar

2 large eggs

250g plain flour

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

100g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

vanilla ice cream or custard, to serve

For the sauce

200ml double cream

75g unsalted butter, cubed

200g dark brown soft sugar

30g cocoa powder

Method

Put the dates in a bowl and pour in 300ml boiling water. Leave to soak for 30 mins. Meanwhile, make the sauce by tipping all the ingredients, a big pinch of salt and 300ml boiling water into a pan, then whisk over a medium heat and simmer for 2 mins. Pour into a jug and leave to cool slightly. Once the dates are soaked, use a hand blender to blitz the dates and water until you have smooth paste. Leave to cool slightly. Butter a deep 35 x 25cm dish. Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Beat together the butter and sugar for 3 mins until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating between each addition. Fold in the flour, bicarb and baking powder along with a pinch of salt. Once combined, mix in the date purée, then fold in the dark chocolate. Pour the sponge batter into the prepared dish and spread out evenly using the back of a spoon. Pour the chocolate sauce evenly over the top of the batter. Bake in the oven for 30-35 mins until risen, then leave to rest for 2 mins. Serve warm with a big scoop of ice cream or warm custard.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com