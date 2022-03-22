Lactose intolerant? Here are four mouthwatering dairy-free recipes

Lerato Maimela

If you or your loved ones prefer indulging in dairy-free meals, then try recreating each of these delicious dishes during the week.

These yummy recipes are pretty easy to recreate and are lactose intolerant friendly.

Jamie Oliver’s dairy-free Singapore-style fried rice

Dairy free Singapore-style fried rice. picture: iStock

Ingredients

150g brown or basmati rice

320g crunchy veg , such as asparagus, baby corn, broccoli, leek, Chinese, red or white cabbage, pak choi, carrot

1 clove of garlic

2cm piece of ginger

1 large free-range egg

olive oil

1 chipolata

1 rasher of smoked streaky bacon

4 fresh or frozen raw peeled prawns

1 teaspoon tikka paste

1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce

1 teaspoon mixed seeds

1 teaspoon chili jam

Instructions

Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, then drain and leave to cool. If you spread it across a plate, it will cool more quickly. Now prep the veg – chop everything into strips or chunks that are about the same size so it will be a pleasure to eat. Chop asparagus spears into 2cm lengths, halve or quarter baby corn, matchstick the carrot, and shred up cabbage – you get the idea. Peel and finely slice the garlic. Peel and finely chop or grate the ginger. Put a large non-stick frying pan or wok on a medium-high heat. Beat the egg. Put 1 teaspoon of olive oil into the hot pan, then pour in the egg, swirling it around the pan to cover the base, essentially like a thin egg pancake. Let it cook through, then ease out of the pan with a spatula, roll it up and finely slice. Put ½ a tablespoon of olive oil into the hot pan. Finely slice the sausage and bacon, then add to the pan. Stir-fry until golden, then go in with the prawns, garlic and ginger. Stir in the curry paste until everything is coated, then start adding your veg, getting stuff that needs a bit longer in there first like carrots and leek. Keep stirring or tossing and adding the veg until it’s all in there. Mix in the cool rice and stir-fry until it’s hot through and the veg are just cooked. Add the soy, then toss in the egg ribbons. Divide between your plates, sprinkle over the seeds, season to perfection with more soy if you like, and finish with a drizzle of chilli jam. Eat right away – heaven!

This recipe was found on jamieoliver.com

Creamy dairy-free sausage and potato soup

Creamy dairy free sausage and potato soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

450g mild Italian sausage

2 tablespoons ghee, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 cup carrots diced small

3/4 cup celery diced small

3/4 cup yellow onion diced small

2 cloves garlic minced

4 gold potatoes

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried parsley

4 cups bone broth or broth

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

freshly chopped parsley for garnish (optional)

For the dairy-free cream sauce

1 white sweet potato peeled and chopped

3-4 cups water divided

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut yogurt or coconut cream

Instructions

Heat a stockpot or Dutch oven, over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in the sausage. Stir and chop the meat until you have sausage crumbles. Transfer to a plate and leave 1 tablespoon of grease in the pot. If there is no grease, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pot. In the same pot with grease or olive oil, melt 1 tablespoon of the ghee/fat. Add the diced carrots, celery, and onion and sauté 5-7 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds more. Stir in the chopped potatoes, dried basil, dried parsley, salt, and pepper to taste, and 1 more tablespoon of ghee/fat. Mix well, and add in the broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, cover with lid and cook 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender. Meanwhile, boil the diced white sweet potato in 2 cups of water (or more to cover) until fork-tender, approximately 10-12 minutes. Drain and add it to a blender with ⅔ cup of water to start, and ¼ cup coconut yogurt. Blend until well-combined and smooth, it should yield 2 cups, if it’s too clumpy and not blending, add more water as needed. Pour the cream sauce into the soup and stir. Reduce heat to low and return the sausage into the soup, stirring and letting everything meld for 30 seconds or so. Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish as you’d like with fresh chopped parsley, serving right away!

This recipe was found on foodbymars.com

Dairy-free frittata

Dairy free frittata. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the vegetables

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ of a medium red onion, chopped

1 large red bell pepper, chopped

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 packet fresh baby spinach leaves

⅓ to ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, patted dry and chopped (to taste)*

For the egg base

12 large eggs

⅓ cup unsweetened plain almond milk

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 176ºC. Generously grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with nonstick spray and set aside. Add the olive oil to a large skillet set over medium heat. When hot, add in the onion, bell pepper and salt and cook for about 5 to 7 minutes, until tender. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Working in batches, add in the spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from the heat, then stir in the sun-dried tomatoes. Taste and season with additional salt as needed. In a medium-large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper until well combined and smooth. Transfer the veggie mixture to the prepared baking dish and spread evenly, then pour the egg mixture over the top. Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, until the eggs are cooked through, set and appear puffed (the center should also only jiggle just a tad if you give it a gentle shake). Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes before digging in. If you run a butter knife gently around the edges, the egg slab will release easier from the pan.

This recipe was found on cooknourishbliss.com

Dairy-free butter chicken

Dairy free frittata. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 large carrot, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1kg boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into chunks

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 can canned coconut milk

1 can canned tomato sauce

chopped cilantro, rice and naan bread for serving

Instructions

Heat a large heavy-bottom skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Once the skillet is heated add the onion and garlic. Saute for a moment, until fragrant. Add the ginger, turmeric, garam masala, cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, cinnamon and lime juice. Stir everything around to toast the spices. Add the carrots and red pepper, and saute until the vegetables are slightly soft. Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet with the veggies, stirring everything together well as the chicken begins to cook. Add the tomato sauce and coconut milk and stir well to combine. Reduce the heat to medium and cover the skillet, letting the chicken cook for about 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through completely. Remove the lid and cook for an additional 5 minutes or so, reducing the sauce slightly. Serve over cooked rice with some fresh cilantro, and naan bread (optional).

This recipe was found on thebusybaker.ca