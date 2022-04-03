Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering coconut mango sago pudding

Citizen Reporter

This coconut mango sago pudding dessert is an interesting twist of the famous sago pudding which originated form the Southeast of Asia, and has become a very popular dessert in many countries and cultures.

Recreate this refreshing and delicious recipe and enjoy it after your Sunday lunch or dinner with your friends and family.

Coconut mango sago pudding

Mouthwatering coconut mango sago pudding. Pinterest

Ingredients

1 can coconut cream

60ml palm sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 makrut lime leaves, bruised with the back of a knife

1/2 cup sago pearls (tapioca pearls)

4 cups water

1 1/2 cups mango puree

2 ripe Champagne or Ataúlfo mangoes, cut into slices or diced

1/4 cup passion fruit pulp

mint sprigs for garnish (optional)

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Quick and easy bacon jam recipe

Instructions

To make the coconut sauce, in a small sauce pan, combine the coconut cream, palm sugar, bruised makrut lime leaves, and salt. Set the pot over medium heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, stir occasionally, and let everything cook until the sugar has dissolved and cream slightly thickened, about 12 minutes. Let it cool to room temperature. In large sauce pan, bring water to the boil over high heat, then reduce to medium low and cook, stirring, for 10-12 minutes until sago is almost translucent (there should be a small white dot in the center of each pearl). Remove from heat. Drain and run under cold water to remove excess starch. Remove and discard the lime leaves from coconut sauce. In a large lidded container, combine drained sago pearls and coconut sauce. Refrigerate for 2 hours for the flavor to develop. When ready to serve, spoon 1/4 cup of mango puree into the glass. Add about half a cup of sago pearls. Top with mango slices and a drizzle of passion fruit pulp. Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.

This recipe was found on beyondsweetandsavory.com