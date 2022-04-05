Recipe of the day: Salsa stuffed chicken breasts

If you are a salsa fan, this salsa stuffed chicken breasts recipe is perfect for you.
These stuffed chicken breasts are super filling, and can be enjoyed on their own or with a light portion of fresh green salad.
For a more filling and hearty meal, serve these delicious and tender chicken breasts with a side portion of creamy mash potatoes, fluffy rice or steamed bread.
Salsa stuffed chicken breasts
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 large tomatoes, chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion and cook, stirring until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cumin and cook, stirring until golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Let the salsa cool to warm.
- Place each chicken breast, smooth-side-up, on a work surface. Place the palm of one hand on top of one breast, then insert a pairing knife to make a length-wise pocket in each breast. Divide some of the salsa between the breasts, stuffing them full. Rub the chicken with the oil, then season all over with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread the remaining salsa evenly over the breasts.
- Preheat the oven to 218°C.
- Place the chicken breasts on an oiled baking sheet and bake until cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
This recipe was found on foodandwine.com