Recipe of the day: Salsa stuffed chicken breasts

Citizen Reporter

If you are a salsa fan, this salsa stuffed chicken breasts recipe is perfect for you.

These stuffed chicken breasts are super filling, and can be enjoyed on their own or with a light portion of fresh green salad.

For a more filling and hearty meal, serve these delicious and tender chicken breasts with a side portion of creamy mash potatoes, fluffy rice or steamed bread.

Salsa stuffed chicken breasts

Salsa stuffed chicken breasts. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

3 large tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Hearty South African macaroni and mince recipe

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion and cook, stirring until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cumin and cook, stirring until golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook until thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Let the salsa cool to warm. Place each chicken breast, smooth-side-up, on a work surface. Place the palm of one hand on top of one breast, then insert a pairing knife to make a length-wise pocket in each breast. Divide some of the salsa between the breasts, stuffing them full. Rub the chicken with the oil, then season all over with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spread the remaining salsa evenly over the breasts. Preheat the oven to 218°C. Place the chicken breasts on an oiled baking sheet and bake until cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

This recipe was found on foodandwine.com