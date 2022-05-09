Three delicious dishes to recreate with your leftover Sunday roast

Lerato Maimela

These tasty and flavourful, quick and easy dinner recipes are the perfect meals to recreate from your leftover Sunday roasts.

Leftover roast casserole

Leftover roast casserole. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Knob of butter

Vegetable oil for frying

1 onion, finely chopped

4 carrots, chopped into 1cm dice

½ swede, chopped into 1cm dice

3 parsnips, chopped into 1cm dice

2 celery sticks, cut into 1cm pieces

4 potatoes, chopped into 1cm dice

400g leftover roast meat from the Sunday roast (ideally lamb or beef)

250ml Sunday’s leftover gravy – one with a punchy flavour (or use a readymade rich wine gravy)

A few rosemary or thyme sprigs

500ml chicken or beef stock

400ml tin chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon caster sugar

2-3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Small bunch fresh flatleaf parsley, roughly chopped

For the yorkshire puddings

225g plain flour

3 medium free-range eggs, beaten

300ml whole milk

1 tablespoon beef dripping/sunflower oil

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Barbecue pork ribs with onion rings

Instructions

For the Yorkshires, sift the flour with a pinch of salt into a bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the eggs and gradually whisk in the milk to form a thick, smooth batter. Leave to rest for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the butter and a splash of oil in a casserole over gentle heat. Add the onion and fry for 15 minutes. Stir in the rest of the vegetables and cook for 8-10 min until starting to colour and soften a little. Add the meat, gravy, rosemary or thyme, stock, tomatoes and sugar, bring to a simmer, then stir in the Worcestershire sauce, taste and season. Cover and simmer gently for 1 hour 30 minutes to 2 hours for a rich, thick gravy. Take off the lid after the first hour. After 50 minutes of cooking, heat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas 7. Put ¼ tsp dripping or oil in each hole of the muffin tin, put in the oven and heat until smoking hot. Carefully spoon in the rested batter and cook for 30 minutes until golden and crisp. (You may need to reduce the heat once the puddings have risen to make sure they’re cooked right through. If the puds are ready too early, set them aside until needed, then warm them for 5 minutes or so before serving). Serve the Yorkshires with the hash, sprinkle with parsley.

This recipe was found on deliciousmagazine.co.uk

Leftover roast pie

Leftover roast pie. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 pack puff pastry

300m; left-over gravy

50ml double cream

1/2 teaspoon dried mixed herbs

300g leftover ‘Sunday lunch’ vegetables (eg. Boiled carrots, swede, parsnips, cabbage, roast potatoes)

500g roast chicken, shredded

1 medium free-range egg, beaten

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C (fan)/Gas 6. Put the gravy into a saucepan. Bring to a simmer, then add the cream and mixed herbs. Cut the vegetables into bite-size pieces and add them to a large bowl with the chicken. Pour over the sauce and mix well. Brush the edge of a 20-22 centimetres pie dish with beaten egg, unroll the pastry and with a sharp knife cut strips of pastry (approx 2 centimetres wide) from the edges and use them to form a rim on the pie dish. Brush the edge with beaten egg to help the pastry stick. Carefully lift the remaining pastry, lay it over the dish and press down the edges to form a good seal. Trim off any excess pastry with a sharp knife (reserve the trimmings to decorate) and flute the edges. Make two holes in the centre of the pie to allow the steam to escape. Re-roll the trimmings and cut out leaves or other shapes of your choice. Brush the pastry top with egg wash, arrange leaves on top and brush again. Bake for approximately 25-30 minutes until the pastry is golden brown.

This recipe was found on tastemade.co.uk

Leftover roast pizza

Leftover roast pizza. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the dough

150ml water

7g fast-acting dried yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

200g strong white flour (bread flour)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon sea salt flakes

For the toppings

130g grated mozzarella

150g cauliflower cheese

50g stuffing

80g pigs in blankets

60g brussels sprouts, cooked

100g leftover sliced meat – e.g. turkey, chicken, beef, pork, duck or lamb

3 tablespoons bread sauce

1 tablespoon salted butter, optional

10 fresh sage leaves, optional

3 tablespoons cranberry sauce or another complementary sauce like horseradish cream or mint sauce

Instructions

Measure 150ml Warm Water into a jug. Do make sure that it is warm and not hot or you will kill the yeast. Add 7g Dried Yeast and 1 teaspoon Sugar to the water and give it a good stir. Set aside. Weigh 200g Strong White Bread Flour into a mixing bowl (use your stand mixer bowl if using) then add 1 tablespoon Olive Oil and 1 tablespoon Sea Salt Flakes. Give the salt a crunch in your fingers to break the flakes into slightly smaller pieces. Keep an eye on the yeast mix to see when it starts getting a little bubbly. If after a good 5 minutes, it hasn’t started bubbling, your yeast might be dead. Give it a stir and another 5 minutes. If it still isn’t doing anything, you need to find new yeast. Once you know it is active, add the yeast mix to the flour mix. Mix it together until a dough forms. Knead the dough for around 8 minutes in a mixer using the dough hook. You will need to knead for about 15 minutes if kneading by hand. Either way you are looking for the dough to become smooth and to stretch without breaking. Leave the dough in its bowl, cover and leave to prove until doubled in size. How long this will take will depend on the room temperature. In my oven with just the light on, this takes around 1 hour. Which toppings you choose to use will depend on what leftovers you have available/personal preference. I have stated the amounts that I used for 2 pizzas leftover from a Christmas Dinner. Mash 150g Cauliflower Cheese to make the sauce. Tear 50g Stuffing into small pieces. Slice 80g Pigs in Blankets and 60g Cooked Sprouts. Tear or chop 100g Sliced Meat (e.g. Turkey, Chicken, Beef, Pork, Duck or Lamb) into smallish pieces. Optionally you can make a herby garnish by melting 1 tablespoon Salted Butter and dipping 10 Sage Leaves into it. I let them sit in the butter until they go on the pizza. Optionally you can make a herby garnish by melting 1 tablespoon Salted Butter and dipping 10 Sage Leaves into it. I let them sit in the butter until they go on the pizza. Turn the over onto 200 degrees C. Take the risen dough out of the bowl and give it a light knead on a floured board. This removes most of the air bubbles. Split the dough into two and form them into rounds with a smooth top. You achieve this by tucking the sides of the dough underneath the ball. Leave them to sit and rest for 5 minutes. Meanwhile line or grease a baking tray. Or 2 smaller trays. Lightly flour your board and rolling pin then start rolling out one of the balls. It doesn’t matter what shape you go for. I went with rectangles so I could comfortably fit two on my tray. Either way you are looking for the dough to be around 3-4mm (1/8 inch) thick. Keep turning the dough as you roll to stop it sticking. The dough will keep springing back. If it is a struggle, just leave it for 2 to 3 minutes for it to rest again. Move the rolled out dough to the tray. You can continue stretching it out a little with your hands. And repeat with the second ball of dough. Start by spreading the mashed cauliflower cheese over the base of the pizzas. You can leave a small edge of dough showing. Add two thirds of the cheese on top of the cauliflower cheese. Add the stuffing and pigs in blankets. Add the sliced sprouts, torn roast meat and small dollops of bread sauce if using. Top with the remaining mozzarella and buttered sage leaves. Bake for around 10 to 15 minutes depending on how crispy you like your pizza. (I like everything a little underdone!) Garnish with the cranberry sauce, slice and serve!

This recipe was found on feastgloriousfeast.com