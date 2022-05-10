Recipe of the day: Caramel apple coffee cake

Citizen Reporter

Caramel apple coffee cake

Ingredients

For the cake

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

3 large eggs

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅔ cup milk

3 cup sliced, peeled apple

For the streusel

¾ cup light brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

For the glaze

2 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup caramel ice cream topping

2 tablespoons milk

Instructions

For the cake

Grease and flour (or use baking spray) a 13×9 baking dish and set aside. In a mixing bowl, beat flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt on low until blended. Beat in softened butter until crumbly. Add in eggs, vanilla and milk and beat for several minutes until fluffy and fully combined. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Top batter with sliced apples.

For the streusel

Combine sugar with cinnamon and salt. Mix in melted butter, flour and nutmeg with a large fork until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over apple layer. Bake cake in a preheated 325 degree F oven for 45-50 minutes.

For the glaze

Whisk the sugar, caramel and milk together until smooth. When cake is removed from oven, pour glaze over warm cake. Allow cake to cool before serving. Store cake covered in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

This recipe was found on shugarysweets.com