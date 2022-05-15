Recipe of the day: Herb and leek frittata with smoked trout, sour cream and avocado

Citizen Reporter

This herb and leek frittata with smoked trout, sour cream and avocado recipe is super quick and easy to recreate, and serves as the best dish to share with your family and loved ones over a Sunday lunch or dinner party.

Serve this delicious and mouthwatering frittata dish with a cold glass of Spier’s The Yellow Wood Organic Rose and a side serving of Greek salad, cobb salad, quinoa salad, or any other salad of your choice.

Herb and leek frittata with smoked trout, sour cream and avocado

Recipe of the day: Herb and leek frittata with smoked trout. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

30ml butter

200g leeks, sliced up

8 eggs

Small bunch of baby spinach leaves

Small bunch of parsley

Small bunch of dill with extra for garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

250g thick sour cream

1 ripe avocado, sliced

At least 100g cold-smoked trout/salmon ribbons

Fresh lemon wedge, to serve

Instructions

Preheat oven to 220°C. In a 23cm iron skillet, heat half the butter and fry the leeks until soft but not too brown. Transfer to a blender, adding eggs, spinach, parsley, dill and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Process into a thick, green batter. In the same pan, add the rest of the butter over high heat. Add the green mixture, using a spatula to stir it slowly as if making scrambled eggs. Stop stirring when the mixture starts to look lumpy but still runny (it only takes a minute or two). Transfer the pan to the oven, and bake for 8 – 10 minutes, until just set. Allow to cool at room temperature, then top with sour cream, sliced avocado and trout/salmon. Season, slice and serve with fresh lemon wedges.

This recipe was supplied by spier.co.za