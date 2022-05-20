Recipe of the day: Crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw

These crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw are the perfect burgers to recreate and enjoy as a cheat meal at the end of a hectic week.
Enjoy these mouthwatering burgers with a side of freshly baked or fried fries, or a fresh side salad.
Crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw
Ingredients
For the burgers
- 160g honey
- 100ml orange juice
- 118ml rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons siracha
- 1/2 inch ginger, grated
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon corn flour
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 225g flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
For the siracha mayo
- mayo
- 3 tablespoon siracha
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
For the slaw
- half a head white cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/2 red onion, sliced
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- 2 green chilis, diced
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
- In a small pan, add your honey, orange juice, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sriracha, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Bring to a simmer and reduce for 4-5 mins. Combine your cornstarch and water and add to the sauce. Stir to thicken and remove from the heat.
- Panne your chicken thighs, in beaten eggs then flour seasoned with salt and garlic powder. Deep fry until golden brown and crisp.
- Pour the warm orange sauce over the chicken and be sure to get sauce all over each piece.
- To make the slaw, combine your slices white cabbage, red onion, diced green chilli and spring onion. Toss with salt, lime juice and olive oil.
- To make the sriracha mayo, mix mayonnaise, soy and sriracha in a small bowl.
- Toast your bun and layer the sriracha mayo, a piece of orange chicken and top with the slaw.
This recipe was found on twistedfood.co.uk