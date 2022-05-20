Recipe of the day: Crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw

Citizen Reporter

These crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw are the perfect burgers to recreate and enjoy as a cheat meal at the end of a hectic week.

Enjoy these mouthwatering burgers with a side of freshly baked or fried fries, or a fresh side salad.

Crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw

Crispy orange chicken burgers with green chilli slaw. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the burgers

160g honey

100ml orange juice

118ml rice vinegar

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons siracha

1/2 inch ginger, grated

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon corn flour

3 eggs, beaten

225g flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

For the siracha mayo

mayo

3 tablespoon siracha

1 tablespoon soy sauce

For the slaw

half a head white cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced

4 spring onions, sliced

2 green chilis, diced

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

In a small pan, add your honey, orange juice, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sriracha, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Bring to a simmer and reduce for 4-5 mins. Combine your cornstarch and water and add to the sauce. Stir to thicken and remove from the heat. Panne your chicken thighs, in beaten eggs then flour seasoned with salt and garlic powder. Deep fry until golden brown and crisp. Pour the warm orange sauce over the chicken and be sure to get sauce all over each piece. To make the slaw, combine your slices white cabbage, red onion, diced green chilli and spring onion. Toss with salt, lime juice and olive oil. To make the sriracha mayo, mix mayonnaise, soy and sriracha in a small bowl. Toast your bun and layer the sriracha mayo, a piece of orange chicken and top with the slaw.

This recipe was found on twistedfood.co.uk