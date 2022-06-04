Three delicious and super easy chakalaka based recipes

Head into the kitchen with your family and bond, while creating these fun and flavourful chakalaka based recipes which they will be sure to love.
The chakalaka straws, chakalaka dip, and fried pap balls are the perfect finger foods to serve at a lunch or dinner party.
Chakalaka cheese straws
Ingredients
- 410g can Chakalaka Mild & Spicy
- 400g cheddar cheese grated
- 125ml butter, softened
- 220g cake flour
- 5ml salt
Instructions
- Place the cheese and the butter into the bowl of an electric mixer and beat together.
- Add the Chakalaka Mild & Spicy and beat until the butter is well blended.
- Add the flour ¼ cup at a time, beating well after each addition.
- The mixture should come together in a pliable dough, like a cookie.
- Place the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.
- Pipe straight rows of the dough onto a baking tray that has been lined with baking paper.
- Bake the cheese straws in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 minutes or until golden and crisp.
- Remove to a wire cooling rack to cool.
Fried pap balls
Ingredients
- 410g can Chakalaka Hot & Spicy
- 750ml water
- 15ml salt
- 120g maize meal
- 30g butter
- 120g cheddar cheese, cut into blocks
- sunflower oil for frying
- 2 eggs, lightly whisked
- 250ml Southern Coating Extra Crispy Crumbs
Instructions
- Bring the water and the salt to a boil in a large saucepan.
- Add the maize meal and whisk until smooth.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, over a low heat until thick and stiff.
- Add the butter and stir until melted. Let it cool off for a bit.
- Once the pap is cold, take even spoonfuls of the pap and form into balls around a block of cheese.
- Dip the pap balls in the egg.
- Roll the balls in the Southern Coating Extra Crispy Crumbs, shaking off any excess.
- Half fill a medium saucepan with oil and bring to the heat.
- Deep-fry the pap balls until golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel.
- Serve hot, dipping each ball into the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka of your choice.
Chakalaka dip
Ingredients
- 410g can Chakalaka Mild & Spicy
- 250g smooth plain cream cheese
- 45ml fresh coriander leaves
Instructions
- Pour the Chakalaka Mild & Spicy into a sieve.
- Allow any excess sauce to drip off and then spoon the vegetables into a food processor together with the cream cheese and the coriander leaves.
- Blend until smooth.
- Refrigerate until serving.
This recipe was supplied by rhodesquality.com