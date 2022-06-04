Three delicious and super easy chakalaka based recipes

Citizen Reporter

Head into the kitchen with your family and bond, while creating these fun and flavourful chakalaka based recipes which they will be sure to love.

The chakalaka straws, chakalaka dip, and fried pap balls are the perfect finger foods to serve at a lunch or dinner party.

Chakalaka cheese straws

Chakalaka cheese straws. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

410g can Chakalaka Mild & Spicy

400g cheddar cheese grated

125ml butter, softened

220g cake flour

5ml salt

Instructions

Place the cheese and the butter into the bowl of an electric mixer and beat together. Add the Chakalaka Mild & Spicy and beat until the butter is well blended. Add the flour ¼ cup at a time, beating well after each addition. The mixture should come together in a pliable dough, like a cookie. Place the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle. Pipe straight rows of the dough onto a baking tray that has been lined with baking paper. Bake the cheese straws in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 minutes or until golden and crisp. Remove to a wire cooling rack to cool.

Fried pap balls

Fried pap balls. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

410g can Chakalaka Hot & Spicy

750ml water

15ml salt

120g maize meal

30g butter

120g cheddar cheese, cut into blocks

sunflower oil for frying

2 eggs, lightly whisked

250ml Southern Coating Extra Crispy Crumbs

Instructions

Bring the water and the salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the maize meal and whisk until smooth. Cook, stirring occasionally, over a low heat until thick and stiff. Add the butter and stir until melted. Let it cool off for a bit. Once the pap is cold, take even spoonfuls of the pap and form into balls around a block of cheese. Dip the pap balls in the egg. Roll the balls in the Southern Coating Extra Crispy Crumbs, shaking off any excess. Half fill a medium saucepan with oil and bring to the heat. Deep-fry the pap balls until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel. Serve hot, dipping each ball into the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka of your choice.

Chakalaka dip

Chakalaka dip. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

410g can Chakalaka Mild & Spicy

250g smooth plain cream cheese

45ml fresh coriander leaves

Instructions

Pour the Chakalaka Mild & Spicy into a sieve. Allow any excess sauce to drip off and then spoon the vegetables into a food processor together with the cream cheese and the coriander leaves. Blend until smooth. Refrigerate until serving.

This recipe was supplied by rhodesquality.com