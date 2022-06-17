Recipe of the day: Spicy fried chicken strips with homemade ranch sauce

Citizen Reporter

Avoid ordering takeaways this Friday and save some money by recreating these delicious, tender and crispy spicy fried chicken strips which the whole family will be sure to love.

We have added a delicious and tangy homemade ranch dipping sauce that perfectly compliments your scrumptious spicy chicken strips.

Spicy fried chicken strips

Spicy fried chicken strips with homemade ranch sauce. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1kg boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce, or 1/4 to 1/2 cup of a similar hot sauce

2 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups vegetable oil

Instructions

Gather the ingredients. Cut the chicken breasts into 1-inch strips, about 3 to 4 inches in length. In a bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, wing sauce or hot sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon of the garlic powder. Put the chicken strips in the buttermilk mixture. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours or overnight. In a large shallow bowl or pie plate, combine the flour, oregano, remaining garlic powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and ground black pepper. Remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, shaking off any excess. Coat each piece with the flour mixture, arranging them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Dip each chicken strip once again in the buttermilk mixture, then coat again with the flour mixture. Discard any remaining buttermilk mixture. In a deep fryer, large saucepan, or deep sauté pan, heat vegetable oil to 365 F. Fry the chicken strips in small batches, cooking for 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining chicken strips. Serve these tasty chicken strips with a sauce of your choice.

This recipe was found on thespruceeats.com

Homemade ranch sauce

Homemade ranch sauce. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

⅓ cup light mayonnaise

⅓ cup light sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon mixed dried herbs

1 small clove garlic

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Let the dip sit for at least 30 minutes before serving. Keep stored in the fridge.

This recipe was found on sugarsaltmagic.com