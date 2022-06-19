Here are 3 Father’s Day lunch ideas every dad will love!

Citizen Reporter

Nothing says ‘I love you, Dad’ like a home-cooked meal prepared by loving hands, to make the special man in your life feel appreciated on Father’s Day.

While taking Dad out for lunch can also be special, restaurants tend to be very busy on special occasions like these.

And besides, we think he will love bonding with his family at home, enjoying one of these fun Father’s Day lunch ideas instead.

Our favourite Father’s Day lunch ideas

Spicy Beef Burgers with Jalapeños, Cheddar, and Crispy Pepperoni

Ingredients

Canola oil, for grill grates

700g ground beef

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices of deli-style pepperoni

1/2 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

Cheddar cheese, thinly sliced

Hamburger buns, lettuce, and desired condiments, for serving

Method

Gently shape the beef into 4 balls; flatten into 3/4-inch-thick patties. Using your thumb, make a shallow, indentation on top of each patty. Season with salt and pepper. Grill, uncovered over direct heat in a pan on the stovetop or on the braai, indent sides up, until browned and patties easily lift from grid or pan, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and grill to desired doneness, 4 to 5 minutes more for medium. Meanwhile, grill pepperoni, turning often, until sizzling and starting to crisp, approximately 1 to 2 minutes; transfer to a platter. Transfer burgers to indirect heat and top with jalapeño and Cheddar, dividing evenly. Grill, covered, until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve on buns topped with pepperoni, lettuce, and desired condiments.

Picture: iStock

This recipe was found on countryliving.com.

Sticky BBQ Ribs

Ingredients

Pork ribs (You can use either spare ribs or baby back ribs for this recipe)

Apple juice

Salt

Smoked paprika

Garlic powder

Tomato ketchup

Worcestershire sauce

Cider vinegar / Balsamic vinegar

Brown sugar

Method

Season and bake: These ribs are baked until tender before transferring to the braai to finish.

To prepare the ribs, make sure the silver skin/membrane on the back of the racks of ribs has been removed (your butcher can do this for you).

If it hasn’t, it’s easy to do yourself. Loosen the skin with a knife until you can grab it with a piece of paper towel. Pull the membrane off and discard it.

Combine the salt, sugar, smoked paprika, garlic and onion powder, then generously season the ribs on both sides.

Place in two baking dishes or foil trays. Pour in the apple juice, cover with foil and place in the oven. Allow to bake for 2½ to 3 hours or until the ribs are tender.

Make the barbecue sauce: Combine the tomato ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, sugar, salt, smoked paprika and garlic powder in a small saucepan.

Bring to a simmer and cook for five minutes until the sauce is thick and smooth and the sugar has dissolved. Cool to room temperature.

Grill and glaze: Once the ribs are tender, remove from the oven and set aside while you prepare the braai.

Heat should be medium-high as you don’t want the barbecue sauce to burn before the ribs are glazed. Brush the ribs with the barbecue sauce then place on the braai.

Allow it to cook for four to five minutes per side, brushing the ribs regularly with the barbecue sauce to allow the sauce to glaze and create almost a shellac coating on the ribs.

You want it to be super sticky and glossy. Remove the ribs from the braai, allow to rest for five minutes, then slice and serve.

Picture: iStock

This recipe was found on simplydelicious-food.com.

Cheesy Chicken and Mushroom braai pie

Ingredients

2 x 400g sheets puff pastry, thawed

200g leftover chicken meat, skin removed and shredded (from chicken pieces)

200g mashed butternut or stuffing (or leftover roasted veg)

250g mushrooms, sliced and pan-fried

30ml (2 Tbsp) thyme, chopped

70g dried cranberries

125ml (1/2 cup) BBQ sauce

150g mozzarella cheese

1 egg, beaten

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients, except the buffalo mozzarella, and mix and season to taste. On a floured chopping board, place your first layer of puff pastry and evenly spread your filling onto the pastry sheet, leaving 2-3cm clear around the sides. Top the filling with the cheese. Take your second sheet of puff pastry and place it on top, folding over excess edges. Pinch the pastry closed to ensure the filling does not spill out. Brush with the egg wash. Place your chopping board on a braai grid, flip, remove the chopping board, brush the other side with egg wash and close the grid. Braai on very low heat for about 20-30 minutes and be sure to flip the pie continuously to not burn the pastry.

Picture: Food Lovers Market

This recipe was found on foodloversmarket.co.za.