Five delicious, quick and easy ways to enjoy the humble carrot

Lerato Maimela

These carrot recipes are quick and easy to prepare, and are the perfect comforting dishes to enjoy in chilly weather.

Cook these yummy, nutritious carrot recipes throughout the week to enjoy on their own or to enjoy with your planned midweek meals.

Roasted carrot curry

Roasted carrot curry. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 carrots

1 onion

2 teaspoons garam masala

3 tablespoons oil, divided

1 teaspoon mustard seeds (optional)

400ml can of coconut milk

¾ cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

1 ¼ cups water

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons curry powder mild or medium

½ teaspoon dried chili flakes to make it mild, increase for a spicier curry

Salt and pepper

Juice of ½ a lemon

For the garnish

Coriander, chopped

Black onion seeds

Dried chili flakes

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C. Peel the carrots and chop into angled pieces, about 5cm thick. Peel the onion and cut into 4 wedges. Add them to a bowl with 2 tablespoons of the oil and the garam masala and toss to coat. Spread out on a baking tray and roast for 25 minutes or until cooked and the edges begin to turn golden. Meanwhile, prepare the remaining ingredients as you’ll need to work quickly once the mustard seeds are cooked (or they’ll scorch). Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Add the mustard seeds and fry for a minute or until the seeds start to pop. Add the coconut milk, water, lentils, tomato paste, curry powder and chili flakes and stir well. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until the lentils are cooked. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the lemon juice. Save a few carrot pieces to serve, and stir the rest into the curry, along with the onion wedges. Serve the curry topped with the remaining carrots and sprinkled with cilantro/coriander, onion seeds and chili flakes (if desired). Enjoy with rice, naan or or it’s own.

This recipe was found on veggiedesserts.com

Carrot soup

Carrot soup. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1kg carrots

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, divided, to taste

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

4 cups vegetable broth (or water)

2 cups water

1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, to taste

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 204 degrees C. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper for easy cleanup, if desired. To prepare your carrots, peel them and then cut them on the diagonal so each piece is about ½″ thick at the widest part (see photos). Place the carrots on the baking sheet. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Toss until the carrots are lightly coated in oil and seasonings. Arrange them in a single layer. Roast the carrots until they’re caramelized on the edges and easily pierced through by a fork, 25 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway. (Heirloom carrot varieties will roast in as little as 25 minutes, but regular carrots are more dense and typically require 35 to 40 minutes.) Once the carrots are almost done roasting, in a Dutch oven or soup pot, warm the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and turning translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, coriander and cumin (if following a variation, see recipe notes for additions). Cook until fragrant while stirring constantly, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Pour in the vegetable broth and water, while scraping up any browned bits on the bottom with a wooden spoon or sturdy silicone spatula. Add the roasted carrots to the pot when they are out of the oven. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 15 minutes, to give the flavors time to meld. Once the soup is done cooking, remove the pot from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Then, carefully transfer the hot soup to a blender, working in batches if necessary. (Do not fill past the maximum fill line or the soup could overflow!) Add the butter, lemon juice (or lime, if following the Thai variation), and several twists of black pepper. Blend until completely smooth. Add additional salt and pepper if necessary, to taste. Add another tablespoon of butter if you’d like more richness, or a little more lemon juice if it needs more zing. Blend again, and serve. This soup keeps well in the refrigerator, covered, for about four days, or for several months in the freezer.

This recipe was found cookieandkate.com

Deliciously moist carrot cake

Deliciously moist carrot cake. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the cake

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

1 1/4 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups flour

2 3/4 cups grated carrots, approximately 5

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup raisins

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut

For the frosting

1 block cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

5 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract OR 1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

Instructions

For the cake

Preheat oven to 175 degrees C. Coat a 9×13 pan with nonstick spray. Set aside. In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix both sugars, vegetable oil, eggs and vanilla together on medium speed until smooth, 1 minute. Add in the cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and continue mixing for 30 seconds, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Mix in the flour until just combined. Add in the carrots, pineapple, walnuts, coconut, and raisins and stir until evenly incorporated. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.

For the frosting

In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix the cream cheese and butter together on medium speed until combined. With mixer on low, slowly add in the powdered sugar. Once incorporated, turn the speed up to medium and mix for 1-2 minutes until smooth and creamy, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Spread the frosting on top of the cooled cake.

This recipe was found on cookiesandcups.com

Carrot and potato gratin with parmesan and thyme

Carrot and potato gratin with parmesan and thyme. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup chicken stock

chicken stock 1 sprig of thyme, plus 3/4 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

4 extra-large carrots

6 medium Yukon gold potatoes

1 cup Parmesan, grated

Instructions

Heat the oven to 190 degrees C and rub the inside of a 3-quart baking dish with 1 of the garlic cloves and 1 tablespoon of the butter. Warm the stock with the second garlic clove and the sprig of thyme in a small saucepan over low heat. Peel the carrots and potatoes and slice them very thinly using a mandolin or a very sharp knife; cut the carrots on the diagonal so that they’re as close in size to the potatoes as possible. If you’re using a knife, put the sliced potatoes in a bowl of cold water to keep them from browning as you work; then dry them on a kitchen towel before you layer them in the dish. Cover the bottom of the baking dish with a layer of alternating slices of potato and carrot; start at the edges and work your way towards the center of the dish, overlapping the slices. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and sprinkle a third of the chopped thyme leaves and a third of the Parmesan evenly over them. Repeat with two more layers of potatoes, carrots, salt, pepper, thyme, and cheese. Take extra care with the top layer of vegetables—you want it to look nice, right? Scoop the garlic and thyme out of the stock and carefully pour it over the vegetables. Pour the melted butter evenly over the top and bake for about an hour, until the gratin is brown and bubbly and a sharp knife slides easily through the layers. If you’d like more browning, slide the gratin under the broiler for a minute or two, keeping a close eye on it. Let the gratin sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

This recipe was found on food52.com

Carrot mash

Carrot mash. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

3 medium carrots

1 medium potato

2 teaspoon olive oil spread

2 teaspoon lite milk

Instructions

Peel and dice the carrots and potato into small cubes Put into a pot of boiling water to cook for 15-20 minutes or until soft (use enough water to cover the vegetables while cooking) Drain the water, add the olive oil spread and milk and mash together with a masher or fork until combined and the mixture is smooth

This recipe was found on nomoneynotime.com.au