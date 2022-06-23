Recipe of the day: No-bake coffee cheesecake

Citizen Reporter

This delectable coffee cheesecake has a yummy cookie base, a delicious and creamy soft coffee filling, and does not require the hassle of being baked or cooked.

Serve each slice of this amazing no-bake coffee cheesecake with a scoop or two of your favourite ice cream.

No-bake coffee cheesecake

No-bake coffee cheesecake.

Ingredients

For the cookie base

1¾ cups chocolate cookie wafer crumbs

¼ cup butter. melted

2 tablespoons cold strong coffee

For the coffee cream cheese filling

410g whole fat cream cheese

¾ cup powdered/icing sugar

¼ cup strong strong coffee

1½ cups cream whole/heavy/whipping

For the extras

2½ tablespoons milk

1¼ tablespoons powdered gelatin

Instructions

Mix the chocolate cookie crumbs, melted butter, and coffee until combined, then press down on the bottom of a 17 – 20 cm springform cake pan (or line a regular cake pan with plastic wrap). Place in refrigerator to chill. In a medium bowl beat together the cream cheese, sugar and coffee until creamy. Set aside. In a large bowl beat the cold cream until stiff peaks appear, set aside. In a small pot add the milk and sprinkle the gelatin on top, let stand one minute, then place the pot on low heat and heat just until the gelatin has dissolved, stirring often (1-2 minutes), do not boil, then immediately remove from heat and add a heaping tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture to the gelatin mixture (this cools it down) and stir gently to combine, then fold the gelatin mixture into remaining cream cheese mixture. Gently fold the cream cheese mixture into the whipped cream until combined. Remove the cookie base from the fridge, spoon the cheesecake filling evenly on top of the base, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4-5 hours or even better overnight. Before serving sprinkle with chocolate shavings or cocoa. Enjoy!

This recipe was found on anitalianinmykitchen.com