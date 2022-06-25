Recipe of the day: Fresh homemade bagels

Citizen Reporter

Enjoy your yummy homemade bagels with some cream cheese, almond or peanut butter with some banana slices, chocolate spread, or as a jam packed sandwich filled with your favourite fillings.

Store your leftover bagels tightly at room temperature or in the refrigerator to be enjoyed for up to a week.

Homemade bagels

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups warm water (between 38-43°C)

4 cups bread flour (spoon & leveled), plus more for work surface and hands

1 tablespoon granulated sugar or packed light or dark brown sugar (or malt syrup)

2 teaspoons salt

Nonstick spray or 2 teaspoons olive oil, to coat the bowl

1 egg white beaten with 1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

4 cups water

1/4 cup honey (or malt syrup)

Instructions

Prepare the dough: Whisk the warm water and yeast together in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment. Cover and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Add the flour, brown sugar, and salt. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes. The dough is very stiff and will look somewhat dry. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. With lightly floured hands, knead the dough for 4-5 minutes. The dough is too heavy for the mixer to knead it! Lightly grease a large bowl with oil or nonstick spray. Place the dough in the bowl, turning it to coat all sides in the oil. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or a clean kitchen towel. Allow the dough to rise at room temperature for 60-90 minutes or until double in size. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Shape the bagels: When the dough is ready, punch it down to release any air bubbles. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. (Just eyeball it– doesn’t need to be perfect!) Shape each piece into a ball. Press your index finger through the center of each ball to make a hole about 1.5 – 2 inches in diameter. Watch video above for a visual. Loosely cover the shaped bagels with kitchen towel and rest for a few minutes as you prepare the water bath. Preheat oven to 218°C. Water bath: Fill a large, wide pot with 2 quarts of water. Whisk in the honey. Bring water to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-high. Drop bagels in, 2-4 at a time, making sure they have enough room to float around. Cook the bagels for 1 minute on each side. Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash on top and around the sides of each bagel. Place 4 bagels onto each lined baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. You want the bagels to be a dark golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow bagels to cool on the baking sheets for 20 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Slice, toast, top, whatever you want!

This recipe was found on sallysabakingaddiction.com