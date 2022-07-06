Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with these fried chicken tacos

Citizen Reporter

Fried chicken is a globally loved food, and can be found in almost every restaurant locally and internationally.

Today marks National Fried Chicken Day, and this day was put in place to recognise and celebrate the delicious fried chicken.

Enjoy fried chicken with a twist today by recreating these delicious and flavourful southern fried chicken tacos in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day.

Southern fried chicken tacos

Southern fried chicken tacos. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 chicken breast tenders or 2 chicken breasts

2 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon salt + 1 ½ teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoon cayenne pepper powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ cup flour

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1 container avocado oil or vegetable oil

12-15 white corn tortillas

¾ cup purple cabbage, shredded

¾ cup green cabbage, shredded

1 lime, juiced

Instructions

Start by washing, drying and cutting the chicken into bite size pieces. Mix 1 tablespoon of the salt, sugar, soy sauce, dried parsley, black pepper and 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder together in a small bowl. Then, mix the spice mix into the buttermilk. Add in the chicken pieces and stir to coat all the pieces. Add the chicken and buttermilk mixture to a Ziploc bag or an airtight container and put it into the fridge for at least half an hour to marinade or up to 2 hours. Remove the chicken from the fridge and add ½ cup of the buttermilk marinade to a small bowl. Whisk in the eggs until smooth and set aside. Add the flour to a separate bowl and mix in 1 teaspoon of the salt, the remaining cayenne pepper powder, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin powder and corn starch until combined. Set aside. Add the breadcrumbs to another bowl and set aside. Heat a large frying pan over low medium heat and the oil. Check to see if it is ready after 5 minutes by dipping the end of a wooden spoon or chopstick into the oil. If it bubbles after a second or two, it’s ready, if not, give it a few minutes before checking again. Using a fork, drain the buttermilk mixture off of a chicken piece and dip it into the flour mixture, coat it completely, tap off the excess and add it to the egg mixture. Drain the excess egg and coat the chicken piece in the breadcrumbs. Shake off any excess breadcrumbs and add it to the oil. Continue the process until there are about 5-6 pieces of chicken in the pan at one time. Flip the pieces once the bottom turns a golden-brown color and remove after another minute or so. Place the chicken on a plate with a paper towel to drain off any excess oil. Repeat the process in batches of 5-6 pieces with the remaining chicken. Heat the tortillas by placing in a foil pouch in a 250 degree oven, microwaving for a few seconds, or quickly heating individually in a pan. Mix the purple and green cabbage, lime juice and remaining salt together and let sit for a few minutes before serving. To assemble the tacos, add a spoonful of the cabbage mix to the tortilla then add 3-4 pieces of the chicken and finally, a few spoonful’s of salsa.

This recipe was found on sweetcsdesigns.com