Recipe of the day: Egg foo young with gravy

Egg foo young is a delicious traditional Chinese omelet dish and its name is derived from the Cantonese language.

This spectacular dish can be enjoyed all on its own, with a side of fresh vegetables, or on a bed of white steamed rice.

Egg foo young with gravy

Egg foo young with gravy. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the sauce

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese rice wine, or dry sherry

1 dash sesame oil

Freshly ground black pepper, or white pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon cornstarch

6 teaspoons water

For the egg foo young

5 large eggs

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 to 3 teaspoons Chinese rice wine, or dry sherry

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/4 cup chopped onion

3 Chinese sausages, sliced into pieces

6 mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup mung bean sprouts

1/2 cup napa cabbage, thinly sliced

For serving

3 green onions, sliced, optional

4 cups steamed rice

Instructions

Bring the chicken broth to a boil over medium heat. Stir in the soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, and pepper, to taste. Turn up the heat slightly and add the cornstarch dissolved in the water, stirring quickly to thicken. Move the saucepan to another burner and keep warm on low heat while preparing the egg foo yung omelet. In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs with pepper, rice wine, and salt. Reserve. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wok or frying pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and sausage. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, then remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and reserve. Add 1 more tablespoon of the oil and stir-fry the sliced mushrooms until they’re browned. Remove from the pan and reserve. Add the cooked sausages, onion, and mushrooms into the egg mixture along with the mung bean sprouts and napa cabbage. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan. When the oil is hot, add the egg mixture. Cook until golden brown on the bottom. Carefully turn over and cook the other side until golden brown. Serve hot with the warmed sauce poured over the top and sprinkle with green onions, if using. Accompany with steamed rice. Enjoy.

This recipe was found on thespruceeats.com