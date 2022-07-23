WATCH: Recreate Somizi Mhlongo’s scrumptious breakfast pizza

Citizen Reporter

Media personality and choreographer, Somizi Mhlongo, has once again shared one of his favourite dishes to make using the same ingredients which he has been cooking and eating all week, just in a more fun and exciting way.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge posted a short tutorial on how he creates his quick and delicious breakfast pizza.

Although he did not share the exact measurements and instructions on how to create the dish, we have shared a delicious and easy-to-make breakfast pizza recipe that is very close to the breakfast pizza that Somizi shared on his Instagram feed.

To create Mhlongo’s exact breakfast pizza, just add some fried scrambled eggs, a few teaspoons of cream cheese, some fried slices of russian sausage (instead of bacon) and a few teaspoons of your favourite atchar.

Breakfast pizza

Yummy breakfast pizza. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

319g tube refrigerated pizza crust

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

⅓ cup milk

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 can gravy

2 cups shredded jack cheese

½ cup real bacon pieces

Instructions

Preheat oven to 218 degrees C. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spread the pizza crust into the pan. Stretch it out to all the edges. Brush olive oil evenly on top of the crust. Poke the crust really well with a fork (this will keep it from puffing up too much.) Bake the crust for about 7 minutes on a middle rack. It should just start to be getting very light brown in color. While crust is baking, start making the scrambled eggs. In a medium-sized bowl, add eggs, salt, pepper and milk. Whisk eggs really well for at least 2 minutes to combine. Preheat a pan on low to medium heat. Add butter. Once butter is melted, pour in the egg mixture. Gently scramble the eggs. The key to good scrambled eggs is to not cook them too fast or else they get rubbery. So just slowly move the eggs around until softly scrambled and fluffy. Turn off heat. When crust is ready, remove it from the oven. Spread the sausage gravy evenly over the crust. Top the sausage gravy with scrambled eggs. Then top the eggs with shredded cheese. Finally, sprinkle the bacon pieces evenly over the cheese. Place baking pan back into the oven (middle rack) and cook at 218 degrees C, for another 6-7 minutes until everything is warmed through and cheese is melted. Slice into 12 slices. Then serve while warm.

