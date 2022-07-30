WATCH: Cheesy Korean corn dogs with a South African twist

Citizen Reporter

South African food blogger @yo.meal has shared a mouth-watering Korean corn dog recipe, which she has altered to incorporate signature South African ingredients that transform the corn dogs and make them taste a bit like home.

We have added a simple and traditional Korean corn dog recipe, but to recreate @yo.meal‘s delicious Korean corn dogs with a South African twist, simply swop out the hotdog vienna’s for delicious russians, and the breadcrumbs with a packet of your favourite Doritos chips.

You should also dip your delicious corn dogs in sweet chili sauce, instead of the conventional tomato or mustard sauce.

Cheesy Korean corn dogs

Cheesy Korean corn dogs. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the yeast batter

1 cup warm water

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

For the Korean dogs

4 hotdogs cut in half

170g mozzarella block

2 cups bread crumbs

oil, for frying

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Ginger soy chicken over jasmine rice

Instructions

For the yeast batter

Sprinkle the active dry yeast over the warm water and give it a stir. Set it aside for a few minutes to let the yeast dissolve. In a shallow pan (like a pie dish or Pyrex container), mix together the flour, sugar, and salt. Once the yeast has completely dissolved into the water, pour the mixture into the flour mix. Stir the batter together until no more dry flour is visible. Cover the pan with plastic wrap or a lid and let the dough proof in a warm area for about 45 minutes or until doubled.

For the Korean dogs

Once the yeast batter has doubled, preheat the fryer to 176 degrees C or prepare a pot with 3 to 4 inches of oil heated to 176 degrees C. *If frying in a pot, make sure the pot is wide enough to accommodate the entire corndog and skewer.* Cut the mozzarella block into 8 pieces, each around 6cm long and around the same thickness as the hotdogs. Assemble the hotdog and mozzarella onto the skewers. The hotdog should be the bottom half while the cheese is on the top half.*Feel free to assemble your skewers ahead of time and keep it refrigerated until needed. We highly recommend keeping the cheese cold for easy battering and frying.* Dip the tip of the skewered corn dog into the yeast batter and start turning the skewer in one direction until the entire skewer is evenly coated. Make sure there’s no patches of batter that are too thick or thin.*Refer to the post for photo references. Also, you can use a fork or a pair of kitchen shears to help wrap the batter around the skewers.* Place the battered corn dog on the panko. Use your hands to gently pack the panko on the corn dog. Carefully place the corn dog into the hot oil and fry for about 5 minutes, or until it’s golden brown and crispy.*We recommend battering and frying one to two corn dogs at a time until you get comfortable with the process. If you batter all of the corn dogs at one time, it is very likely that the batter will come off or become very uneven.* Remove the corn dog from the oil and let it cool on a wire rack or paper towel for a couple of minutes. Repeat the battering and frying process until the remaining corn dogs are complete. Enjoy the cheesy corn dogs while they’re hot! Try them with some ketchup and/or yellow mustard for some extra tang.

This recipe was found on twoplaidaprons.com