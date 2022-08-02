Recipe of the day: Goat and cabbage curry with soft pap

Citizen Reporter

The month of August is finally upon us, and this means that we will be experience a lot more windy days. What better day to fight off the August chills than with a warm and hearty homecooked meal?

Cook this mouthwatering goat and cabbage curry with soft pap recipe for yourself and your loved ones for dinner tonight, which you will all be sure to love.

If you are in the mood for a heavy starch meal such as pap, then you can enjoy your goat and cabbage curry with some rice, ledombolo commonly known as steamed bread, or some fresh store bought or homemade bread.

For an extra spicy kick, add some of your favourite chili sauce.

Goat and cabbage curry with soft pap

Delicious goat and cabbage curry with soft pap. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the goat and cabbage curry

1,2 – 1,5kg goat meat cut into stewing pieces

4 teaspoons Hinds Steak and Chops Spice

Canola oil, to fry

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons roasted masala

50g Rhodes Quality Tomato Paste

8 cups water

500g cabbage, shredded

Handful coriander, to serve

For the pap

3 cups maize meal

6 cups boiling water

Salt, to season

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Spicy boerewors and samp hot pot

Instructions

Combine the goat with Hinds Steak & Chops Spice. In a large pot, heat the oil and fry the goat pieces until golden brown. Add the onion, garlic and roasted masala and fry on a low heat for 2 – 3 minutes then add the Rhodes Quality Tomato Paste. Cook the paste for 5 minutes then add the water. Simmer on medium heat for 60 minutes or until the meat is tender. Add the shredded cabbage and cook for 10 – 15 minutes. Season with salt to taste. In a large jug, combine the boiling water and maize meal using a wooden spoon. Pour the mixture into a medium-sized pot and add salt to season. Stir continuously until smooth. Reduce heat and cover the pot with a lid and simmer on low for 30 – 40 minutes. Stir every 5 – 10 minutes to stop the pap from becoming lumpy. Slowly add more boiling water as needed. Serve the goat and cabbage curry with the soft pap.

This recipe was found on hindsspices.co.za