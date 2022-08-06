Recipe of the day: Slow cooked barbecue beef sandwiches

Citizen Reporter

Serve these mouthwatering slow cooked barbecue beef sandwiches with a side of homemade coleslaw or oven-baked potato wedges or chips.

We have also added a vegan, pulled Portobello barbecue sandwich recipe for all the vegan sandwich lovers who would like to tear into their own version of a pulled beef sandwich.

Slow cooked barbecue beef sandwiches

Slow cooked barbecue beef sandwiches. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 boneless beef chuck roast

1-1/2 cups ketchup

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 sandwich buns, split

Optional: Sliced onions, dill pickles and pickled jalapenos

Instructions

Cut roast in half and place in a slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, brown sugar, barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, liquid smoke if desired, and seasonings. Pour over beef. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or until meat is tender. Remove meat; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Shred beef with 2 forks; return to the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until heated through. Using a slotted spoon, place 1/2 cup on each bun. Serve with onions, pickles and jalapenos if desired.

This recipe was found on tasteofhome.com

Pulled Portobello barbecue sandwiches

Pulled portabella sandwich. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

3 Portobello mushrooms

1 tablespoon coconut oil unrefined

1 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup barbecue sauce + more for serving

1/4 + 1/8 teaspoons liquid smoke (optional)

2- 3 hamburger style buns, gluten free if needed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 220 degrees C, place oven rack in the center of the oven. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Remove the stems of the portobello and set aside (they don’t need to be roasted like the tops.. they’re already dry). Turn the mushroom caps, bottoms up, on a work surface. Using a small metal spoon, gently scrape out the “gills” on the underside of the mushroom. Doing this helps reduce the moisture content further (toss the gills into the yard, garden or compost!). Place the mushroom caps, bottoms up, on the sheet pan and roast for 20-25 minutes. This helps dry them dry out. While the mushrooms are roasting, add the oil to a saute pan and heat until it shimmers. Turn the heat to low to medium-low and add the onion, stirring occasionally until tender, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, slice the stems removing the smallest amount possible at the base to remove the tough edge. Use two forks to “pull” the mushroom stems separating pieces with your fingers if needed until they are shredded. Set aside in a medium bowl. Remove the portobello from the oven and once cool enough to handle, and using two forks again, shred the mushrooms, separating larger pieces with your fingers if needed until they are shredded. Add them to the same bowl with the shredded stems. To the sautéed onions, add all the shredded mushrooms, BBQ sauce and liquid smoke. Cook on medium-low for about five minutes to warm through stirring occasionally. Put the lid on to keep warm until ready to serve. Serve on warmed buns, stuffed into a sweet potato or cooled slightly in sturdy lettuce wraps. Top with coleslaw or pickles and serve with potato salad, corn on the cob, potato salad, baked beans… Anything that you love with BBQ! Store in a lidded container in the refrigerator for up to three days or in the freezer for up to two weeks. Thaw in the fridge overnight and gently reheat on the stove-top.

This recipe was found on vanillaandbean.com