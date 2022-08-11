Recipe of the day: Layered Thai noodle salad

This delicious salad can be eaten all on its own, or can be enjoyed as a side with your other planned meals.
There is a yummy recipe for a peanut salad dressing included, but if you are not a fan of peanut sauce then you can drizzle any other salad dressing of your choice.
To make this a completely vegan salad, remove the chicken and enjoy the Thai noodle salad as is, or replace the chicken with tofu.
Layered Thai noodle salad
Ingredients
For the salad
- 300g chicken breast
- 125g dried thin rice stick noodles
- 1 tablespoon peanut oil
- 1 baby cos lettuce, shredded
- 250g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 Lebanese cucumber, peeled into ribbons
- 1 large carrot, peeled, shredded
- 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons crispy fried shallots
- Fresh coriander leaves, to serve
For the dressing
- 2/3 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon sambal oelek
- 1/2 teaspoon caster sugar
Instructions
- Bring a large saucepan of water to a simmer over medium-low heat. Add the chicken. Return to a simmer and gently cook for 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside to cool slightly. Use your fingers to gently shred.
- Return the water to the heat and bring to the boil over high heat. Add the noodles and cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain and run under cold running water. Drain well. Transfer to a bowl. Add the peanut oil and toss to combine.
- Meanwhile, to make the dressing, whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl.
- Reserve a little lettuce and a few tomato halves. Layer remaining lettuce, noodles, remaining tomato, cucumber, dressing and chicken in a 3L (12 cup) glass serving bowl. Top with reserved lettuce and tomato. Scatter with carrot, onion, shallots and coriander to serve.
This recipe was found on taste.com.au