Recipe of the day: Layered Thai noodle salad

This delicious salad can be eaten all on its own, or can be enjoyed as a side with your other planned meals.

There is a yummy recipe for a peanut salad dressing included, but if you are not a fan of peanut sauce then you can drizzle any other salad dressing of your choice.

To make this a completely vegan salad, remove the chicken and enjoy the Thai noodle salad as is, or replace the chicken with tofu.

Layered Thai noodle salad

Ingredients

For the salad

300g chicken breast

125g dried thin rice stick noodles

1 tablespoon peanut oil

1 baby cos lettuce, shredded

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 Lebanese cucumber, peeled into ribbons

1 large carrot, peeled, shredded

1 small red onion, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons crispy fried shallots

Fresh coriander leaves, to serve

For the dressing

2/3 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon sambal oelek

1/2 teaspoon caster sugar

Instructions

Bring a large saucepan of water to a simmer over medium-low heat. Add the chicken. Return to a simmer and gently cook for 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside to cool slightly. Use your fingers to gently shred. Return the water to the heat and bring to the boil over high heat. Add the noodles and cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain and run under cold running water. Drain well. Transfer to a bowl. Add the peanut oil and toss to combine. Meanwhile, to make the dressing, whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl. Reserve a little lettuce and a few tomato halves. Layer remaining lettuce, noodles, remaining tomato, cucumber, dressing and chicken in a 3L (12 cup) glass serving bowl. Top with reserved lettuce and tomato. Scatter with carrot, onion, shallots and coriander to serve.

This recipe was found on taste.com.au