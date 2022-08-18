Recipe of the day: Creamy salmon piccata pasta￼

This yummy and creamy salmon piccata pasta is the perfect warm and hearty pasta dish to enjoy on a cold and windy Thursday evening.
For a more wholesome pasta experience, enjoy this delicious dish with a slice or two of homemade ciabatta bread or homemade garlic bread.
To add a little bit of a spicy kick to your meal, add a few sprinkles of chilli flakes when serving, or a few dollops of your favourite chilli sauce.
Creamy salmon piccata pasta
Ingredients
- 375g dried fettuccine pasta
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon drained baby capers
- 350g skinless boneless salmon fillets, cut into 3-4 cm pieces
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 300ml light cooking cream
- 120g baby spinach
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh continental parsley leaves
- Lemon wedges, to serve (optional)
Instructions
- Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water following packet directions or until al dente. Drain and return the pasta to the pan.
- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the capers, stirring, for 1-2 minutes or until they ‘burst’. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate.
- Add the salmon to the pan and cook, turning occasionally, for 3-4 minutes or until golden. Transfer to the plate.
- Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the onion, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the cream. Cook for 2 minutes or until the cream reduces slightly.
- Stir the pasta, spinach, lemon juice and half the parsley into the cream mixture. Season. Cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Gently toss through the salmon. Sprinkle with capers and remaining parsley. Serve with lemon wedges, if using.
Thus recipe was found on taste.com.au