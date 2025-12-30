Recipe for the day: KOO Chakalaka Maotwana (chicken feet)

A Mzansi favourite, cook chicken feet in spices, stock, and KOO Chakalaka for a bold, flavour-packed dish that comes together with minimal effort.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 kg maotwana (chicken feet), cleaned and skinned
- 60 ml (4 Tbsp) cooking oil
- 1 brown onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic (or 2 cloves, minced)
- 5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice (optional, for extra heat)
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) curry powder (mild or hot, to preference)
- 1 can of KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka
- 250 ml (1 cup) chicken stock (made from cube/powder or carton)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method
- Sauté: In a large pot or saucepan over medium heat, add the cooking oil. Add the chopped onion, green pepper, and crushed garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes until the vegetables soften.
- Toast Spices: Stir in the curry powder and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add a splash of stock if the spices start to stick to the bottom of the pot.
- Brown Maotwana: Add the cleaned maotwana (chicken feet) to the pot. Stir well to coat the feet thoroughly in the onion and spice mixture. Cook for 3-5 minutes.
- Simmer and Cook: Add the entire can of KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka and pour in the chicken stock. Season lightly with salt and pepper (as stock and chakalaka are already seasoned).
- Tenderise: Bring the pot to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 30-40 minutes. Stir occasionally. The maotwana should be tender, and the sauce should have thickened naturally from the gelatine in the feet.
- Serve: Serve piping hot with pap (maize porridge) or dombolo (steamed bread).
Recipe supplied by KOOPrint
Chakalaka Maotwana (chicken feet)
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: South African
