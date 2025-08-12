Recipes

Recipe of the day: Avocado rose noodle bowl

Thami Kwazi

12 August 2025

This recipe is great because there is no cooking involved and it's quick to prepare.

Avocado rose noodle bowl recipe

Avocado rose noodle bowl. Picture: Supplied

Buddha bowls, nourish bowls, and Poke bowls all follow a similar theme, no cooking and minimal preparation time.

Whatever you choose to call it, we recommend adding an avocado for maximum flavour and nutrition! They also don’t require a recipe, just a guideline; whatever you have in your fridge goes.

Ingredients

  • To serve: chilli flakes, sesame seeds and lemon wedges
  • 1 large ripe avocado
  • A handful of soaked noodles, tossed in sesame oil for flavour
  • A handful of baby spinach leaves
  • Pickled ginger
  • ¼ cucumber, sliced
  • 2 radishes, sliced
  • ¼ cup blanched peas or edamame beans
  • ¼ red onion, pickled in lemon juice
  • ¼ cup red cabbage, sliced
  • Pickles or daikon (optional)

Method

Top the noodles with the avocado rose, and sprinkle with sesame seeds and chilli flakes, serve with a wedge of lemon.

Halve, peel and de-pip the avocado. To make the avocado rose, place the cut side of the avocado on a chopping board and slice as thinly as possible, gently holding and keeping the slices together.

Once sliced, fan out the avocado slices, gently coaxing the slices apart in a concertina fashion, keeping it all connected, to form a long snake shape. Starting at the stalk end, roll the avocado into a rose shape.

Arrange the spinach at the bottom of a bowl, and all the other ingredients in a clockwise pattern.

Supplied by: avocado.co.za

RELATED ARTICLES

