This recipe is great because there is no cooking involved and it's quick to prepare.
Buddha bowls, nourish bowls, and Poke bowls all follow a similar theme, no cooking and minimal preparation time.
Whatever you choose to call it, we recommend adding an avocado for maximum flavour and nutrition! They also don’t require a recipe, just a guideline; whatever you have in your fridge goes.
Ingredients
- To serve: chilli flakes, sesame seeds and lemon wedges
- 1 large ripe avocado
- A handful of soaked noodles, tossed in sesame oil for flavour
- A handful of baby spinach leaves
- Pickled ginger
- ¼ cucumber, sliced
- 2 radishes, sliced
- ¼ cup blanched peas or edamame beans
- ¼ red onion, pickled in lemon juice
- ¼ cup red cabbage, sliced
- Pickles or daikon (optional)
Method
Top the noodles with the avocado rose, and sprinkle with sesame seeds and chilli flakes, serve with a wedge of lemon.
Halve, peel and de-pip the avocado. To make the avocado rose, place the cut side of the avocado on a chopping board and slice as thinly as possible, gently holding and keeping the slices together.
Once sliced, fan out the avocado slices, gently coaxing the slices apart in a concertina fashion, keeping it all connected, to form a long snake shape. Starting at the stalk end, roll the avocado into a rose shape.
Arrange the spinach at the bottom of a bowl, and all the other ingredients in a clockwise pattern.
