This recipe is great because there is no cooking involved and it's quick to prepare.

Buddha bowls, nourish bowls, and Poke bowls all follow a similar theme, no cooking and minimal preparation time.

Whatever you choose to call it, we recommend adding an avocado for maximum flavour and nutrition! They also don’t require a recipe, just a guideline; whatever you have in your fridge goes.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Baked chicken curry with avo crema

Ingredients

To serve: chilli flakes, sesame seeds and lemon wedges

1 large ripe avocado

A handful of soaked noodles, tossed in sesame oil for flavour

A handful of baby spinach leaves

Pickled ginger

¼ cucumber, sliced

2 radishes, sliced

¼ cup blanched peas or edamame beans

¼ red onion, pickled in lemon juice

¼ cup red cabbage, sliced

Pickles or daikon (optional)

Method

Top the noodles with the avocado rose, and sprinkle with sesame seeds and chilli flakes, serve with a wedge of lemon.

Halve, peel and de-pip the avocado. To make the avocado rose, place the cut side of the avocado on a chopping board and slice as thinly as possible, gently holding and keeping the slices together.

Once sliced, fan out the avocado slices, gently coaxing the slices apart in a concertina fashion, keeping it all connected, to form a long snake shape. Starting at the stalk end, roll the avocado into a rose shape.

Arrange the spinach at the bottom of a bowl, and all the other ingredients in a clockwise pattern.

Supplied by: avocado.co.za