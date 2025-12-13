Recipe of the day: Cherry bomb cocktail

A beautifully balanced cocktail where fresh cherries, gin, and honey sparkle in perfect harmony.

Ingredients (per cocktail)

50 ml Gin (Tanqueray No. Ten or a floral gin works beautifully to complement cherry without overpowering)

20 ml fresh lemon juice

15 ml honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water – adds smoothness and body)

5–10 ml Maraschino liqueur (optional, for a whisper of almond and depth)

5 Fresh cherries (pitted)

60–80 ml Cherry Bomb (to top)

Ice

Method

Muddle the fresh cherries in a shaker to release colour and juice. Add gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, and Maraschino liqueur (if using). Shake with ice, then fine-strain into a chilled highball or coupe glass. Top gently with cherry soda and give a light stir. Garnish: a skewered cherry and a small sprig of thyme or basil for aroma.

Flavour Notes

Fresh cherries give real fruit depth (not candy-like).

Lemon balances sweetness.

Honey rounds it out with texture.

Maraschino liqueur adds that subtle almond note, optional, but it elevates it.

Cherry Bomb gives sparkle and a playful finish.

Supplied by: www.juicydelicious.co.za