Recipe of the day: Healthy carrot cake baked oats

Get all of the flavour and none of the guilt with this healthy carrot cake recipe.

Whether you have a sweet tooth, but are trying really hard to stick to your weight-loss goals, or if you are an athlete, fueling your body for better performance, this moist carrot cake baked oats recipe will hit just the right spot.

It is super quick and easy to make, using mostly staple pantry ingredients and the recipe offers some alternative substitutions for certain ingredients as well.

With this recipe, you really can have your cake and eat it too.

Carrot cake baked oats

Ingredients

2 medium ripe bananas, mashed

2 cup rolled oats

30g vanilla plant protein powder OR 1/4 cup wholemeal plain flour if you don’t like protein powder. If you are using larger bananas, use 2 cups of flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 flat tsp baking powder

1 medium carrot, grated

1/4 cup pecans/walnuts, crushed

1-2 tbsp honey/maple syrup (based on preferences)

1.5-2 cups milk of choice*

To serve/ topping

160g plain Greek yoghurt mixed with 50g reduced fat cream cheese and leftover crushed nuts (optional).

Method

Heat oven to 180°Celsius. In a greased oven safe container/baking tray, combine the mashed banana, followed by the rolled oats, vanilla protein powder OR wholemeal plain flour, cinnamon, baking powder, grated carrot, nuts, honey, and milk. Mix until well combined. Place in the oven and cook for about 35-40 minutes, or until golden and firm to the touch. Allow oats to cool in the container/ tray, and then loosen the edges with a knife, then combine and add the yoghurt ‘topping’. Refrigerate and serve the next day.

Notes

If serving warm the next day, reheat a slice in the microwave for 1 minute (yes the yoghurt layer actually tastes great slightly heated. You can also wait and add the yoghurt topping the next day, after heating if you would prefer, or serve as is/cold.

*This recipe was sourced from Instagram and was created by Sports Dietician Rose Maclean

