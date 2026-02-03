Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Stone fruit skewers with Amasi ice cream

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

3 February 2026

02:54 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A delicious summertime recipe that uses lightly braaied stone fruit wedges and ice cream.

Recipe of the day: Stone fruit skewers with Amasi ice cream

Recipe of the day: Stone fruit skewers with Amasi ice cream

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Experience summer on a stick with vibrant fruit skewers, perfectly paired with creamy Amasi ice cream.

This playful treat combines the natural sweetness of fresh fruit and the tangy richness of traditional South African Amasi, promising a refreshing dessert that’s both healthy and indulgent, perfect for any gathering or family feast.

Ingredients

For the Amasi Ice Cream (No-Churn)

  • 1 cup full-cream amasi
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • ½ cup condensed milk
  • Pinch of salt

For the skewers

  • 2 peaches, sliced
  • 2 nectarines, sliced
  • 6 plums, halved
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil or melted butter
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • Fresh thyme or rosemary sprigs (optional)

ALSO READ:Braai index undercooked said pork boss

Method

For the amasi ice cream

  1. Whip cream to soft peaks.
  2. Gently fold in amasi, condensed milk, and salt.
  3. Transfer to a container and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.

For the skewers:

  1. Thread mixed stone fruit onto skewers.
  2. Brush lightly with olive oil or butter.
  3. Braai over medium heat, turning carefully, until fruit is soft and lightly charred.
  4. Drizzle with honey and scatter with fresh herbs.
  5. Serve warm with scoops of amasi ice cream.

Recipe by: juicydelicious

Print

Stone fruit skewers with Amasi Ice cream

Recipe of the day: Stone fruit skewers with Amasi ice cream

RELATED ARTICLES

Experience summer on a stick with vibrant fruit skewers, perfectly paired with creamy Amasi ice cream.

This playful treat combines the natural sweetness of fresh fruit and the tangy richness of traditional South African Amasi, promising a refreshing dessert that’s both healthy and indulgent, perfect for any gathering or family feast.

  • Author: Masego Mbonyana,
  • Prep Time: 2 minutes
  • Cook Time: 3 minutes
  • Total Time: 5 minutes
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: no cook
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale

For the Amasi Ice Cream (No-Churn)

  • 1 cup full-cream amasi
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • ½ cup condensed milk
  • Pinch of salt


For the skewers

  • 2 peaches, sliced
  • 2 nectarines, sliced
  • 6 plums, halved
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil or melted butter
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • Fresh thyme or rosemary sprigs (optional)

Instructions

For the amasi ice cream

  1. Whip cream to soft peaks.
  2. Gently fold in amasi, condensed milk, and salt.
  3. Transfer to a container and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight

For the skewers:

  1. Thread mixed stone fruit onto skewers.
  2. Brush lightly with olive oil or butter.
  3. Braai over medium heat, turning carefully, until fruit is soft and lightly charred.
  4. Drizzle with honey and scatter with fresh herbs.
  5. Serve warm with scoops of amasi ice cream.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Humble, respectful and romantic’ – Saps Brigadier on her relationship with Matlala
Crime Attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius implicated at Madlanga commission
Weather Will the skies behave? Gauteng’s weekend forecast
News ‘Who is going to come and count our Cannabis plants?’
Opinion Xi and Modi show the world how to outsmart Trump

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News