Saturday tasty treat: Delicious home-made peach cobbler ice cream

Citizen Reporter

With the warm weather this weekend, this delicious home-made peach cobbler ice cream recipe will be a hit.

While it’s much easier and quicker to buy a two-litre ice cream from Pick n Pay, it won’t be as filled with all the extra delicious pieces you can add when making your own ice cream.

While this recipe will take some time to prepare, it will be so worth it when the compliments start rolling in.

How to make peach cobbler ice cream

Ingredients

Churro pie crust

½ cup + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

granulated sugar

salt

butter-flavoured shortening

cold unsalted butter

cold water

melted butter

cinnamon sugar (2 T. sugar +1 t. cinnamon)

Peach filling

2½ cups peaches (diced into tiny pieces)

unsalted butter

granulated sugar

light brown sugar, packed

cinnamon

nutmeg

Ice cream base

2 cups cold heavy whipping cream

cream sweetened condensed milk

pure vanilla extract

cinnamon

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Cinnamon swirl banana bread

Method

Make the crust

To make the pie crust, whisk flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Cut in cold butter and shortening until crumbly, using a pastry cutter. Stir in the cold water until a dough forms. Place the dough on a floured surface and knead until it’s a soft ball of dough. Flatten the dough into a disc and wrap it in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Make the peach filling

While the dough is chilling, start on the peach mixture by peeling and dicing peaches into 1/4 -1/2 size pieces. Melt butter in a saucepan and then stir in peaches, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Simmer over medium heat while stirring until peaches mash easily and syrup has thickened. Mash half of the peaches with a potato masher and leave the other half in chunks. Remove from heat and let cool completely. (I place it in the fridge to speed this up.)

Make the pie crust peaches

Preheat the oven to 177 °C. Line a pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Roll the chilled pie dough out onto a floured surface until it is about 1/8 inch thick. Brush with melted butter and then sprinkle generously with cinnamon sugar. *Press the cinnamon sugar into the dough. Fold the dough in half and repeat. Finally, press the dough out one more time and repeat with the butter and cinnamon sugar. (This will ensure cinnamon sugar is all throughout the dough and on top.) Using a pizza cutter or knife, cut the dough into small 1-inch squares. (This doesn’t have to be perfect.) Place the dough pieces on the prepared pan and bake for 15-20 minutes. (May need more or less time.) Remove from oven and let cool. Crush into pieces. Set aside.

Make the ice cream

To make the ice cream, add cold heavy whipping cream into a large bowl. Using a mixer, mix until whipped cream becomes fluffy and can hold stiff peaks. Stir in sweetened condensed milk until completely mixed in. Stir in cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract. Fold in mashed peaches and the peach pieces (Reserving about 1/4 cup of the peach chunks to sprinkle on top.) Add 1 cup of the crushed pie pieces into the ice cream mixture, reserving the rest for the top. Pour the ice cream into a 5×10 loaf pan. Sprinkle remaining peaches and pie crust pieces on top. Cover with plastic wrap or foil. Freeze for 4 hours or overnight.

*This recipe was found on www.divascancook.com.

NOW READ: Twitter roasts Hungry Lion wings after viral video