Recipe of the day: Two quick and easy sweet potato recipes for Valentine’s Day dinner

Citizen Reporter

If you’re one of the people who are now in the dog box because you forgot Valentine’s Day and could only get a reservation at McDonald’s for dinner, you can still save the day with these delicious sweet potato recipes.

There are few things as romantic as a candle-lit home-cooked dinner for two. Just make sure to get a nice bottle of wine, or two, to go with your romantic meal, and don’t forget the flowers.

ALSO SEE: Valentine’s Day: Last minute sexy gift ideas to spice up date night

Easy sweet potato recipes

Sweet potato jackets with guacamole & kidney beans

Ingredients

Drop of grapeseed oil

2 sweet potatoes

1 large avocado

Juice of lime plus 2 wedges

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1/3 small pack coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

Method

Heat oven to 220°C/200C fan/gas 7, oil the sweet potatoes, then put them straight on the oven shelf and roast for 45 mins or until tender all the way through when pierced with a knife. Meanwhile, mash the avocado with the lime juice in a small bowl, then stir in the chilli, tomatoes, coriander and onion. Cut the potatoes in half and top with the beans and guacamole. Serve with the lime wedges for squeezing over.

*This recipe was found on www.bbcgoodfood.com.

ALSO SEE: Five wines to woo your Valentine

Parm-Butter Steak and Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients

1kg sweet potatoes, cut into wedges

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

300g fresh baby spinach

Method

Preheat oven to 230°C. Toss sweet potatoes, 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper on a rimmed baking sheet; spread in a single layer. Bake until browned and tender, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, combine butter, cheese, garlic, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Season steak with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, flipping once, until well browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 135°F, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Add spinach to skillet and cook, tossing constantly, until wilted, about 1 minute. Thinly slice steak against the grain and top with Parmesan butter. Serve with sweet potato fries and spinach.

Picture: iStock

*This recipe was found on www.realsimple.com.