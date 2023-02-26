Sunday lunch: Tasty beef biryani recipe with basmati rice

Citizen Reporter

If you are looking for something other than a chicken casserole or beef roast to serve for Sunday lunch, you should try this fragrant beef biryani recipe.

Serve your biryani with freshly baked naan bread and a crunchy side salad.

How to make beef biryani

Ingredients

For the simmer sauce

1 white onion, (half used here, half used below)

2 cloves garlic

½ cup cilantro leaves

28cm piece of ginger

¾ cup plain thick Greek yoghurt

½ cup water

For the Biryani

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon oil

¼ cup slivered almonds

¼ cup golden raisins

500g, cubed beef

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon ground roasted coriander

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups basmati rice

3 cups beef broth

Method

Make the simmer sauce:

Cut the onion in half and set one half aside for later. Cut the remaining half into quarters. Place in the food processor with the garlic, cilantro, and ginger. Puree until smooth, adding a little water if needed. Set aside.

Caramelise the onions:

In a large ovenproof pan over medium low heat, melt 1/2 tablespoon butter and 1/2 tablespoon oil. Cut the reserved half onion into thin slices and add to the pan. Caramelise/fry onion until golden brown and sweet tasting, about 15 minutes. Add the almonds and raisins and stir fry until everything is slightly softened, toasty, and golden. Set aside.

Make the beef:

Return the pan to the stove and melt the remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter and oil over medium high heat. Add the steak pieces – sear them so that they get nice and browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe excess grease out of the pan; add the simmer sauce from step one to the pan. While it simmers, measure the spices and add them to the pan. Stir fry until very fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the yogurt and about 1 cup water and stir until smooth. Add the browned beef back to the pan with the simmer sauce. Cover and simmer gently for 1 hour.

Prepare the rice:

While the beef is simmering (yum!) soak the rice in cold water and then rinse thoroughly to remove the starch – this helps it from being too sticky later on. Heat 3 cups of beef broth in a saucepan and bring to a low boil. Add the rinsed rice and simmer, covered, for 5-10 minutes. The rice should be partially cooked but it’s okay if it’s still a little raw. It will finish cooking in the oven. Drain off the liquid and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Finish it off:

Spoon the rice on top of the beef and make a small well in the middle for moisture. Sprinkle the caramelized onions from step two over the rice. Cover with two tight layers of foil and a tight-fitting lid. Bake for 30-40 minutes. Let stand for 10-15 minutes before fluffing with a fork and serving. Top with cilantro and serve with chapati or naan.

*This recipe was found on www.pinchofyum.com.