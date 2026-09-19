Vlamo opens criminal case, adds ‘visible security’ after viral threat video

Vlamo says it has opened a case with SAPS over a viral video of a man threatening women, and will add visible security on the premises.

Vlamo restaurant management says a criminal case has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a man was filmed threatening women at the establishment.



In an update on Saturday evening, management said the restaurant and “the affected parties” formally reported the incident to police at midday. It said it is co-operating fully with the authorities and that the women and the restaurant will provide all relevant information and footage to support the investigation “to bring the perpetrator to justice”.



Management also told The Citizen that police have identified the man and have his details.

Man in the video not the owner

Management said the individual in the video is “not the owner of the restaurant or employee”, and has “no ownership or management role at the establishment”.



“Any suggestion that this individual is the owner is incorrect,” the statement said.

Visible security to be added

On diner safety, Vlamo said, “visible security personnel will be present on the premises to further maintain a safe environment for all our guests and staff”.

It is unclear how many security officers would be deployed, or whether other measures would be introduced.



Management thanked the organisations and individuals who have offered support, saying it “welcome[s] efforts that support the women affected”.

It said it would give further updates where appropriate “while respecting the privacy and dignity of those affected”.

What happens next

The development follows The Citizen’s earlier report on the footage, in which the man is heard saying he could “put a bullet in” the women after they told him he was not allowed in the ladies’ powder room.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster had urged the women to open criminal cases, explaining that police generally cannot act on a crime like this without a complainant.



The cluster also said a case could allow the Designated Firearms Officer to start a Section 102 procedure under the Firearms Control Act. That could see the man declared unfit to possess a firearm and any licences, competency certificates or permits suspended or cancelled.

INTIMIDATION | The victims in these video clips are encouraged to come forward and open criminal cases against the ruffian seen threatening women with being shot and killed.



The matter may enable the Designated Firearms Officer (DFO) to institute a Section 102 procedure under… pic.twitter.com/IFp9wMkSaT — Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) September 19, 2026

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