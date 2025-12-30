Gagasi FM pulls Felix Hlophe off air as explosive domestic drama rocks morning radio show

Videos, sirens and social media fury force Gagasi FM to pull star host Felix Hlophe off air.

Morning radio was thrown into chaos as Gagasi FM abruptly sidelined star presenter Felix Hlophe.

This followed explosive allegations of a domestic altercation that spilt onto social media and set timelines alight across the country.

The popular comedian, reality TV personality, and radio host has been placed on a two-week break from his morning drive show, The Uprising. This decision came after disturbing claims emerged online suggesting he was involved in a physical confrontation with his wife, Tracy Hlophe.

The incident allegedly saw Tracy fleeing their home with their children to seek refuge at a neighbour’s house.

Within hours, videos of a heated scene outside a residential property began circulating online. The clips showed a visibly tense standoff that many social media users quickly linked to the couple. Felix Hlophe’s name shot to the top of trending lists as the public demanded answers.

In a carefully worded statement, Gagasi FM confirmed the temporary removal of the host. The station stressed that the decision was taken to allow time for internal assessment and personal matters to be addressed.

“Felix’s temporary break will allow for further assessment of the situation being reported on social media. It will also give him the space to attend to personal matters requiring his attention,” the station said.

The broadcaster made it clear that it would not be drawn into speculation. It added that following the two-week break, Hlophe will take a further two weeks of scheduled leave. He is expected to return to the airwaves on January 19, 2026, pending the conclusion of the internal process.

Until then, Gagasi FM regular Heazy will take over hosting duties on The Uprising. The show airs weekdays from 6am to 9am, one of the station’s most high-profile time slots.

As the station moved swiftly to manage the fallout, Hlophe broke his silence. He released a personal statement addressing the viral clips and confirming that the events in question took place on December 24, 2025, just one day before Christmas.

“Following the public circulation of news relating to my personal life, my wife accepted an invitation from a friend to take some time away with our children,” Hlophe said.

According to the presenter, he later went to fetch his wife and children, accompanied by his mother-in-law. However, what should have been a calm family discussion quickly escalated.

“During this interaction, emotions ran high on all sides, and an unfortunate confrontation took place,” he admitted.

Hlophe acknowledged that he was heard hooting aggressively outside the house, a detail that fuelled online outrage. However, he categorically denied any physical violence, insisting that no assault took place.

“There was no physical violence,” he stated, adding that the clips circulating online do not show the full context of the incident. They only present fragments of what occurred.

Despite his denial, public reaction has been fierce, with social media users dissecting every second of the footage. Many are calling on Gagasi FM to take decisive action. Some listeners expressed shock, while others urged restraint, warning against trial-by-social-media.

The controversy has once again highlighted the razor-thin line public figures walk when private lives spill into the public domain. This is particularly so in the age of viral videos and instant judgment.

For Gagasi FM, the priority appears to be containment and due process. The station reiterated that it would not comment further while the matter is being handled internally. This signals a desire to avoid inflaming an already volatile situation.

As Felix Hlophe remains off air until at least mid-January, questions continue to swirl about the future of one of Gagasi FM’s most recognisable voices. For now, The Uprising marches on without its usual host, while a deeply personal saga plays out under the unforgiving glare of the public eye.