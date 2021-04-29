Everything you need to know about tonsillitis in adults

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe

Dear doctor

Can adults have tonsillitis?

Adults can have tonsillitis if they are exposed to the bacteria that causes it.

Symptoms of tonsillitis in adults include:

Sore throat

Difficulty swallowing

Fever

Headache

Coughing

Sore, swollen lymph nodes in the neck

Fatigue

Nasal congestion

Sneezing

Loss of appetite

Hoarse voice

How do you treat it?

You need to visit a clinic or doctor for full history and examination and to get appropriate treatment which includes antibiotics. Note that it is important to finish the course.

Dear doctor

How can you tell if you have the flu or Covid-19?

It is very difficult to tell especially if the symptoms are mild and manageable in both. People with Covid, apart

from the normal flu symptoms like cough, running nose, fever and general body pain, tend to also report loss

of smell and taste. Some present with gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea. The best way to know is to consult your doctor and get a Covid test done.

About the author:

Dr Dulcy holds a MBBCH degree from Wits University, a diploma in occupational health, a diploma in HIV management, travel medicine diploma, masters of science in sports medicine, and a masters in business administration degree from GIBS and is here to help! A social entrepreneur with a passion for providing healthcare and wellness solutions for low and middle-income communities in South Africa. Learn more about Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe here.

*Always consult your paediatrician, gynaecologist or health-care provider for all health matters relating to you and your children.

