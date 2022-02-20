Amanda du-Pont opens up about breast augmentation surgery

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Amanda du-Pont is speaking openly about the process of getting breast augmentation surgery.

Amanda is known for her roles on Skeem Saam and as an entrepreneur. She shared on Instagram that her journey of finding the right doctors to do this procedure takes time.

The Lelive founder – who is a fitness fanatic – says the weight loss has resulted in her losing some tissue on her breasts.

“It’s no secret how passionate I am about my fitness. Through training, I’ve lost fat and gained muscle. This meant I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self conscious.

“On a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. “

She travelled to Turkey to get the procedure done by Arpanu Medical. Breast augmentation is increasing breast size and it involves placing breast implants under the tissue or chest muscles.

Amanda says she will post her recovery once her implants have healed, adding she is open to answering questions from her fans post-surgery.

She praised the clinic for the well-organised trip and the nurses for treating her so well.

Rape allegations

In 2021, du-Pont alleged Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohanye) repeatedly raped her during their relationship. Last December, her lawyer confirmed she had opened a rape case against Jub Jub.

Du-Pont posted a heartrending video on Instagram and urged other victims to speak out against Jub Jub, and women did heed her call.

The video was in reaction to Jub Jub boasting on Podcast and Chill how he “smashed” du-Pont, and later cheated on her with Kelly Khumalo.

Du-Pont hit back by saying he didn’t “smash” her, he physically abused and repeatedly raped her during their two-year relationship.

Jub Jub was suspended by Moja Love, as he host of the big show Uyajola 9/9.

