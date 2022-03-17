Is it possible to get larger breasts without surgery?

Hein Kaiser

In South Africa, as with the rest of the world, breast augmentation is one of the most popular elective surgeries available.

Surgeon Dr Miles Murdoch estimates on his website that about 6,000 procedures take place annually in South Africa.

Reasons for a boob job, colloquially speaking, are varied with online research suggesting that most women are not as fussed about size as the desire to improve breast shape and body contour or to combat the impact of gravity.

East Rand aesthetic salon owner Tanya Parsons said that surgery does not always have to be the sole instrument to reshaping or enlarging cup size.

At Laser Lipo House Parsons uses vacuum therapy, a non-invasive procedure, along with skin tightening using radiofrequency treatment, muscle stimulation using EMS electromagnetic muscle stimulation and low-level laser therapy.

Thereafter, a process of muscle toning around the breasts. She said that after a course of 5 treatments over several weeks, clients should experience firmer breasts and increase breast volume by a cup size.

Thirty-something Nthombi Makula said that as a mother of three who breastfed all her offspring, she is now at the point in her life where perking up her breasts is important to her.

She said: “Even before becoming a mother, I had always wanted to go up a cup-size.”

Yet she did not want to go under the knife after researching the possible side effects. Makula added: “That’s why I am opting for a different approach that is pain-free.”

According to Parsons, there is also no downtime, and patients are not limited to post-operative restrictions during recovery.

Parsons added: “Better shaped breasts, or simply a size larger, can significantly boost a woman’s confidence. In the age of social media and a Kardashian-like culture, a growing number of people turn to some form of body augmentation to look better, feel better and more confident.”

She said that at her salon, men are also no strangers to physique enhancement and non-invasive fat reduction therapy, erectile vitality and buttock shaping has become popular among male clients.

During the treatment, cups are placed over the breasts and the only discomfort might be the suction action of the vacuum treatment. Parsons reassures that it is not painful at all.

The cost of non-invasive breast augmentation differs between areas and salons. Parsons said that a fair price tag should be around R1,500 per session. She said: “In total, it should cost clients under R 10,000 to enjoy larger and firmer breasts.”

Parsons unpacked the treatment and said that on day zero, breasts are measured, thereafter prior to each instalment.

She said: “Vacuum therapy increases the volume of the tissue around the breast area, after which the low-level laser therapy induces increased blood flow and oxygen to the area. This helps the tissue grow.” Thereafter the muscles are toned.

Lethukuthula Mthethwa is 25, and she said that her dream has always been to wear more revealing, cleavage-like fashion, strappy tops and parade confidently in her bikini on the beach. Again, surgery was not an option for her, she grimaced at the thought of it. Mthethwa said that her reasons for augmentation include improvement of shape and size. She is presently in the third week of her treatment regime.

Tangible results are visible after about 3 or 4 months, or around 5 sessions at the salon, said Parsons. However, she added that there are additional factors that impact success. These include lifestyle, genetic predispositions and general health.

Parsons said: “This revolutionary therapy is safe, and it’s been FDA (Federal Drug Administration) approved.”