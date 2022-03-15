Africa20twenty provides free cataract surgery to the needy

Renate Engelbrecht

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cited cataract surgeries as amongst the most cost-effective health interventions, yet cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Africa with WHO claiming that by 2050, there could be 115 million people who are blind.

This is why the faith-inspired non-profit organisation, Africa20twenty has just launched its African roll-out, providing accessible cataract surgery in Africa to patients in need, regardless of their status.

What are cataracts?

A cataract is a clouding of the crystalline lens in the eye – the part of the eye that focuses light and produces clear images.

It is caused by a protein build-up in the lens, which prevents light from passing through it clearly.

As new cells form on the outside of the lens, the older cells get compacted into the centre of the lens and over time, the process causes a gradual, progressive decrease in vision, finally leading to blindness.

Patient with cataracts, before undergoing procedure. Image: Supplied

This in effect could lead to the inability to gain (or hold) employment, generate income or function independently, impacting a person’s dignity, independence, self-image, and self-worth.

The gift of sight is something that shouldn’t be kept from someone if it can be helped.

Many underprivileged people in rural regions in Africa need access to cataract removal surgeries to be able to live sustainable and productive lives.

A brief cataract removal procedure could restore sight and change an individual’s fate. It’s a cause for hope that creates endless opportunities for millions who remain blind or vision impaired form untreated cataracts.

What does Africa20twenty do?

Dr Johann Snyman, founder and managing director of Africa20twenty said: “Africa20twenty provides scarce and expensive surgical service pro bono to those in need. We offer an excellent partnership and social investment opportunity with our African outreach calling.”

Dr Snyman explained that Africa20twenty is unique with its offering of a nomadic clinic.

“We can set up our mobile operating theatre (MOR) with its highly trained specialist medical teams in identified rural and remote areas. Our team uses the latest state-of-the-art equipment to offer a scarce and expensive service to patients in need, including poor pensioners, people with disabilities and ethnic or indigenous people who are affected more by the condition.”

Dr Johann Snyman screens patients at local hospital. Image: Supplied

He also mentioned that the skills of the Africa20twenty specialist team will be supplemented by international volunteering specialists, overcoming the African specialist talent shortage and that they have already conducted 300 cataract surgeries through seven surgical outreaches so far.

They have also undertaken two non-surgical or educational campaigns, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique.

The plan is to increase the number of surgeries by 500 in 2022, expanding the project into sub-Saharan Africa.

“The wider African roll-out will start with a pilot phase in rural southern Malawi,” he explained. “We aim to perform 800 operations before the end of 2022 and 3000 per year by the end of 2023.”

You can support this initiative by donating via the Africa20twenty website.