Daily hack: Surprising natural remedies could help with hay fever

While spring is usually synonymous with finer weather and trees in bloom, it also brings pollen and therefore allergies and sometimes intense hay fever. From onions to tarragon to nettles, here are some foods with antihistamine effects that can be consumed to help ward off these allergies.



Be aware, however, that these tips are not miracle cures, and in cases of severe allergies and hay fever, it is evidently better to seek the advice of a medical professional.



Every spring, it’s the same story. You’re happy to leave your scarf in the closet and feel the warmth of the sun on your skin again, but you also dread facing high levels of pollen, which can irritate your throat, make you sneeze and cough, and make your eyes stream endlessly.



And the bad news for pollen allergy sufferers doesn’t stop there. According to several scientific studies conducted in recent years, CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere that directly contribute to rising temperatures may prolong and intensify pollen season, according to recent US research published in Nature Communications).



It is therefore becoming increasingly necessary to protect yourself against these allergies, which are also known as hay fever.

If you’re looking for natural solutions to complement your medical treatment or to help prevent the appearance of (mild) allergies, these foods with antioxidant properties could be of help.

Garlic

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, garlic is not only useful for adding flavor to your cooking or keeping vampires away. One of its antioxidant components is supposedly effective in reducing allergic reactions to pollen. So don’t hesitate to use it liberally in your cooked dishes and salads!

Nettle

You might not think of turning to nettle, especially since certain allergies can be triggered by the pollen of this plant. But, when consumed in capsules or in herbal teas, nettle can have the power to reduce the activity of histamine enzymes, responsible for allergic reactions (hay fever).

Onion

Although they make your eyes water, onions are rich in quercetin, a flavonoid (metabolite) that has natural antihistamine properties.

They are best eaten raw or in juice form (if you’re brave enough). Note that quercetin is also found in red grapes, black tea, apples and citrus fruits.

Tarragon

In addition to stimulating appetite, and relieving pain or stomach aches, tarragon is also an excellent anti-allergen. Particularly recommended for hay fever, it can be consumed in the form of capsules or essential oil. But it can also be helpful to add a few fresh sprigs of this herb to cooking. Try it with salmon.