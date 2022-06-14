Mark Pilgrim shares his gut-healthy green juice recipe

Kaunda Selisho

After recently recovering from a bout of Covid, radio presenter Mark Pilgrim shared how he begins his mornings with some green juice after a 14-hour fast.



He posted the video on his YouTube channel, where he also added a disclaimer to remind viewers that his video does not constitute medical advice and is purely for information purposes.



He explained that he drinks the juice primarily to aid with his gut health.

Among the vegetables, Mark includes in his green juice are broccoli, celery, spinach, lemons and cucumber.

Add greens to your juicers. Photo: iStock

“Every morning I start the day with a bowl of greens which are juiced up. I’m giving my gut (where most of your immune system is) a kick start for the day!” wrote Mark in the caption.



He is also drinking the juice as part of his ongoing cancer journey, after recently finding out that his cancer had returned after he had been in remission for 33 years. Mark was first diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988.

According to his Wikipedia page, it was an aggressive form of cancer and spread to his lungs and kidneys.

“After nine months of chemotherapy, he was declared to be in remission and had remained so for about 33 years.”

Over the decades, he has worked as an ambassador for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and has been “a friend” of the Reach for a Dream Foundation.

After juicing his fruits and vegetables, he adds garlic and ginger, two ingredients that have been hailed for their healing and antioxidant properties.

He tops off his green juice with wheatgrass and 20 drops of tincture.

“All that’s left to say is ‘bottoms up’ and you’re going to smell like garlic for the rest of the day,” joked Mark before downing his juice.

Based on the face he made, it doesn’t seem like it tastes the best, but the benefits of the juice may just outweigh its taste.

His video received a warm welcome in the comments section from those who watched it.

Most thanked him for sharing the recipe, while others commended him for sharing his journey from the onset.



At the time of writing, the video had 1,220 views.

