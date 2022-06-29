Daily hacks: This is the easiest way to get rid of constipation

Citizen Reporter

Constipation refers to a person’s inability to pass a stool at least three times a day, or if a person has difficult bowl movements.

According to NIDDK, about 16 out of 100 adults have symptoms of constipation, and about 33 out of 100 adults aged 60 and older have symptoms of constipation.

In a video which has gone viral, medical professional and TikToker Anita Tadavarthy explains that to relieve yourself from constipation and the discomfort and pain brought on by constipation, all you have to do is put both of your hands in a closed fist with your thumbs pointing out, and then rub your hand together for a couple of minutes each day or when sitting on the toilet.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Anita explained that there are points in the hand that connect to the colon that when it is massaged correctly, it can simulate the large intestine and colon to pass a stool.

“Acupressure/acupuncture accesses various images through our body, like reflexology. There are connecting points on the hand that connect to the colon. It is key in bringing blood flow and stimulation to the affected areas.

“This massage at the acupressure point [known as] large intestine 4 (LI4) stimulates the large intestine or colon. The back and forward massage on the acupressure point causes the same back and forward contraction of the colon to pass the stool. That’s why this works so well,” said Tadavarthy.

Anita revealed during the interview that she once ran a free clinic in India where many patients would come in and complain about the discomfort and pain they had from constipation.

ALSO READ: Daily hack: How to create peanut butter nails at home

She said through multiple attempts, she discovered that this massaging technique actually did help her patients in alleviating constipation.

“When I ran the free clinic near Hyderabad, India, many of my patients were constipated. Through trial and error, I discovered that massaging this acupressure point in this manner stimulates the colon to alleviate constipation. I discovered the massage at this point is equally important as the acupressure point itself,” said Tadavarthy.

Although the acupuncturist swears by this method of relieving constipation, she advises that pregnant women should not try this method, because it could cause unwanted contractions and bring about unnecessary early labour.

“The back and forward massage on the acupressure point large intestine 4 or LI4 causes contraction of the colon to pass the stool.

“This massage on this point can also cause contraction of the uterus. We want to avoid it if pregnant because we don’t want any unwanted contractions. We don’t want to bring about labour unnecessarily,” said Tadavarthy.